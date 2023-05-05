Those looking to travel between Paonia and the Roaring Fork Valley are going to be facing a long detour as a sinkhole that has washed away a large part of Colorado Highway 133 continued to grow as of Thursday morning.
The sinkhole — at the base of Bear Creek just east of Paonia — has continued to grow, taking out the entire northbound lane and causing a large depression in the southbound, closing the entire highway from mile markers 14 to 19. It’s just one of several spring-runoff related closures after a winter of increased snowfall. On Thursday afternoon, a rockslide at the base of McClure Pass closed another section of Highway 133.
“That higher amount of snow this winter season does lead to more runoff and a lot more moisture, which makes sense, but that directly translates to, more often than not, more rock falls, mudslides and other material coming down,” Colorado Department of Transportation regional communications manager Elise Thatcher said by phone on Thursday. “It has been an active season, largely because of that increased amount of moisture that’s bringing down a lot of material.”
Mudslides have persisted over the past week in the area, with one on Red Mountain in Glenwood Springs and another closing Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon. Farther down Interstate-70, parts of Parachute flooded from high discharge from a creek.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a flow gauge on the Colorado River below Glenwood Springs showed a gauge height of 6.9 feet on Thursday afternoon. Last year, the same gauge topped out at 7.26 feet in mid-June, but saw an initial spike reach 7.18 feet on May 20. On May 4, 2022, the gauge was only at 4.74 feet.
Another gauge near the confluence of the Colorado River and the Roaring Fork River stood at 4.1 feet on Thursday. A year ago, that gauge was at 2.64 feet.
Another USGS gauge at the Hubbard Creek confluence with the North Fork Gunnison River, just downstream of the Bear Creek confluence, showed a gauge height that maxed out at 3.88 feet on Wednesday. The same monitoring station topped out at 2.02 feet in all of 2022.
The sinkhole outside Paonia began forming on Saturday and has continued to grow since. CDOT crews haven’t yet been able to fully evaluate the damage and won’t until water levels drop, Thatcher said.
The sinkhole formed around the highway at a spot where Bear Creek filters into the North Fork Gunnison River. Because of the water drainage in that area, it adds another factor to the repair design process. Additionally, a culvert was damaged in the incident.
“We do expect an extended closure,” Thatcher said. “We’re looking at whatever options could be a good fit and then once we can see more about what kind of damage has taken place, then we'll know which repair options to pursue. Then we’ll start to have an idea of a timeline.
“We’re moving as quickly as possible on all of these. We’ve got crews out. We’ve already engaged our engineering team out of Montrose and Grand Junction so that they’re also getting eyes on what’s going on so that we can be as prepared as possible when we can take the next steps.”
Thursday afternoon, a mudslide around two miles north of McClure Pass caused a secondary closure on 133. Thatcher said that crews were out and heavy equipment had been mobilized to move on it quickly.
The continuing activity spreads out CDOT resources and creates literal barriers to addressing incidents. At the time of the interview, Thatcher said a CDOT communications manager was en route to the Paonia sinkhole, but was unsure if she had made it over the pass before the new mudslide.
For travelers, the sinkhole closure is causing extensive detours. While the official detour route on COTrip.org for travelers from Carbondale to Paonia is routing through County Road 265, it isn’t accounting for the mudslide closure on Highway 133, and the recommended detour is routing traffic to Grand Junction via I-70, then down Highway 50 to Delta. Google Maps estimates the travel time to be just shy of three hours, covering 164 miles, more than double the distance of a normal passage along 133.
In the meantime, Thatcher said CDOT is coordinating with Gunnison County to provide passes for locals and creating some short-term fixes. It is bringing in contractors for traffic control.
As for the continued runoff season, peak runoff is typically in late May, early June. So more water is anticipated, but that doesn’t mean rock and mudslide events will continue until then.
“It’s possible these kinds of events will stay the same or increase,” Thatcher said. “But we don’t know what that’s going to be like just yet for peak runoff.”