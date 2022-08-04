The road between Marble and the famed Crystal Mill remained closed Wednesday after a rainstorm Monday evening brought down tons of rocks, mud and tree trunks along a 1.5-mile stretch.
It’s unknown how long the road will remain closed, but it will be reassessed Thursday to see if the popular four-wheeler route can open for the weekend at the height of tourist season, Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said Wednesday. The route is popular with Jeeps, other four-wheel-drive vehicles and side-by-sides.
“There’s some pretty substantial stuff that came down,” Warner said. U.S. Forest Service officials on the scene counted about 12 debris flows affecting the road with some areas up to 15 feet deep, he said. Pictures of the carnage showed tons of rocks — the size of bowling balls — covering parts of the road.
The Gunnison County public works department was promptly on the scene Tuesday and cleared a lot of the debris but much of the roadway remained covered in thick, soupy “glop,” Warner said. Officials from the Forest Service and Gunnison County decided to keep the road closed to all motorized traffic for safety and to prevent longer-term damage to the road bed, he said. The Crystal Mill Road, formally known as National Forest System Road 314, is closed along a 4-mile stretch from Daniel’s Hill to the Crystal Mill.
“If somebody wants to walk back there they should bring hip waders,” Warner said.
Indeed, about 20 people opted to walk through the area, according to Crystal River Jeep Tours owner and manager Samantha Smith Wilkey. Additionally, she said she stopped and spoke with the drivers of five vehicles that had gone around the official road-closed sign.
“I’m suggesting people stay completely off the [Lead King] Loop and just let Mother Nature heal and let the Forest Service do their job,” she said, adding that she had canceled all tours until at least Monday.
“It’s really until the Forest Service and Gunnison County deem it safe. It is a major safety issue — it’s not worth it,” Smith Wilkey continued.
National Forest Road 315, also known as the Lead King Basin Road, remains open for vehicles that can handle the rough terrain, Warner said. The road is rough in the best of circumstances. It also sustained some debris flows from Monday’s torrent.
“It’s going to be raining the next few days, and the more rain we get, the less the sun is going to be able to dry out the mud,” Smith Wilkey said. “There’s probably 6 inches of just mud on the road … the devastation from the close to 2 miles of rockslide is insane; there’s seven total slides.”
Her family is intimately familiar with the roads in the area, which are susceptible to mudslides, but this event was unusual.
“I’ve been on the trail since 1980, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Smith Wilkey said. “My dad’s been on the trail since the ’50s, and he’s never seen anything like this.”
The two roads combined create the Lead King Loop around Sheep Mountain. Road 315 provides access to popular backcountry destinations such as the Geneva Lake Trail.
Elsewhere in the watershed
It was feast or famine in the Roaring Fork watershed as rainstorms moved through late Monday afternoon and into the evening.
“Some locations received more rain on August 1 than the entire month of July,” the Roaring Fork Conservancy said on its Facebook page.
McClure Pass received 1.7 inches of rain while Schofield Pass logged nearly 1 inch, according to the conservancy. Just downvalley, Redstone only received 0.2 inches.
Closer to Aspen, Grizzly Reservoir received 1.3 inches of rain while the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport got 1 inch. Locations in the middle and lower Roaring Fork Valley received a few drops.
Various spots in the Fryingpan Valley received from one-half to 1 inch of rain.
Meteorologist Cory Gates of aspenweather.net wrote in his report on Tuesday that the rain at the airport was a record for Aug. 1.
“There were places upvalley that got totally hammered, I’m talking hammered beyond belief and as bad as you can get in one afternoon/evening,” Gates wrote.
A video posted on social media showed airport terminal workers mopping up a huge puddle of water that leaked through the roof.
The Crystal Mill Road wasn’t the only one affected by recent heavy rains in the Crystal Valley. The Avalanche Creek Road was temporarily closed after a heavy rainstorm triggered debris flows late Saturday afternoon. Pitkin County road and bridge crews got the road cleared but it remains unnavigable for low clearance vehicles. There is more than a foot of water standing along a long stretch of the road, Warner said.
With the summer monsoons firmly stationed in Colorado, the Forest Service is advising backcountry travelers to take precautions.
“We caution everyone to carry a little extra gear with them in case they become stranded,” Warner said.
He also urged motorized users to avoid using muddy roads and creating deep ruts that will hamper future travel.
Editor Megan Tackett contributed to this report.