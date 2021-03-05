According to Lee Mulcahy, he’s been given 48 to 72 hours to vacate his home at 53 Forge Road, currently in possession of Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.
The transaction was completed in December, according to a letter co-authored by APCHA and the Aspen Police Department to the Burlingame neighborhood alerting them of the update, given its high-profile nature.
“Over the past several years, the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority (APCHA) has been involved in litigation with Mr. Lee Mulcahy regarding his property in your neighborhood, resulting from compliance issues with the affordable housing employment guidelines. You are likely aware of the situation and its history,” the letter read.
Mulcahy was emotional Thursday afternoon and said that he intended to appeal the decision immediately. He has already brought his case to every judicial level, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Mulcahy appealed this Court’s ruling and the Court of Appeals, applying de novo review, affirmed. The Colorado and United States Supreme Courts denied certiorari,” an APCHA motion requesting summary judgment explained. “Mulcahy subsequently requested relief under Rule 60, which the Court denied. He then appealed that denial. The Court of Appeals again affirmed. On February 26, 2021 the Colorado Supreme Court denied Mulcahy’s request for a stay of this case pending a ruling on his Rule 60 certiorari petition …”
For his part, Mulcahy said Thursday that he had never received an answer from the court regarding his request for certiorari — a legal ask for a higher court to review the judicial decision of a lower one — and expressed dismay at the short timeframe for removal.
“It’s a little bit scary how weird the system interacts,” he said of the judicial processes he’s sought throughout fighting his case. “We’re going to appeal, regardless. I asked the sheriff, I said: ‘You don’t want to give me 30 days?’”
Pitkin County Joe Disalvo was not immediately available for comment Thursday. He has repeatedly told the Aspen Daily News that he hopes for and anticipates a peaceful resolution to the eviction. Mulcahy has posed his idea of a compromise: APCHA owns the home, but he and his mother Sandy could rent it from the housing authority. That option has not been entertained.
“The APCHA Board has already rejected that settlement offer. You have been told numerous times that APCHA will not consider any more settlement offers,” APCHA attorney Tom Smith wrote in response to an email from Mulcahy on Dec. 4. “The only claims remaining in your federal court case are claims for damages.”
Mulcahy has however returned to his offer in myriad public forums, including during his failed campaign for Aspen mayor.
“I don’t think I’m asking for much. It is not unreasonable for us to rent from APCHA a home that we built,” he said Thursday.