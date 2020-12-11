The Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority is officially the owner of 53 Forge Road, home of Lee Mulcahy and his mother, Sandy.
The transaction was completed Wednesday, according to a letter co-authored by APCHA and the Aspen Police Department to the Burlingame neighborhood alerting them of the update, given its high-profile nature.
“Over the past several years, the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority (APCHA) has been involved in litigation with Mr. Lee Mulcahy regarding his property in your neighborhood, resulting from compliance issues with the affordable housing employment guidelines. You are likely aware of the situation and its history,” the letter, distributed Thursday, reads.
Lee Mulcahy on Thursday evening acknowledged the new ownership, adding that his hope continues that there is a way for he and his mother to remain residents in the house they built, even if not as homeowners — although he also, in a pro se matter representing himself, filed an emergency motion to stay the eviction with the U.S. Supreme Court.
“We put an emergency motion before the Supreme Court today for the peace settlement,” Mulcahy said.
That proposal includes paying a fine or making a financial contribution to “whatever charity they designate — whatever APCHA wants,” in addition to community service and, in exchange, renting the house back from the housing authority.
“The APCHA Board has already rejected that settlement offer. You have been told numerous times that APCHA will not consider any more settlement offers,” APCHA attorney Tom Smith wrote Mulcahy in a Dec. 4 email regarding the proposed settlement.
“All we want to do is rent the house back,” Mulcahy said.
In the letter to neighbors, APCHA and APD made clear the entities’ shared hope that the transfer of property is a smooth process without incident but that plans existed to engage the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office if need be to enforce an eviction.
“If possession of the property is withheld by them from APCHA, APCHA plans to file an eviction action in Pitkin County District Court, in accordance with the Court’s order dated November 10, 2020,” the letter details. “We do not have specific dates for these future actions as we hope the occupants will relinquish possession on their own accord. We will keep you informed.”
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo on Thursday said that his office had not yet been involved.
“There has not been a law enforcement effort to serve papers or anything like that. I have not heard anything about any official actions,” he said. “I did hear there might be a letter to the community that went out about the change; I think the letter said the house is under new ownership. I heard ADP was sending that out. I just hope Lee’s cool with it.”