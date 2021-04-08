Ann Mullins remembers a time when a table full of lawyers, maybe 10 in all, were seated across the table from her, City Attorney Jim True and then-mayor Steve Skadron in a tense conference room meeting at the Aspen Fire Station.
“They were all suing us because of the conditional water rights and storage” in the Maroon and Castle Creek valleys, Mullins, a city council member for the past eight years, said Wednesday.
The recollection of a time about six years ago came on the day it was announced that Mullins is the recipient of the 2021 Leadership Award from WaterNow Alliance “for her work on the development of water efficiency plans and programs that helped Aspen become a model for smart and practical water demand management across the state and Colorado Basin.”
The Leadership Award “recognizes a local water leader of extraordinary vision in advancing sustainable water management strategies and protecting water resources for the future, in their communities.”
The initial tense meeting between Mullins, True, Skadron and the lawyers would open the door to three years’ worth of discussion, compromise and eventually an alternative storage site at the gravel pit in Woody Creek that would allow Aspen to retain its conditional water rights.
“In the end, we ended up working together,” Mullins recalled of the heated initial meeting years ago.
It’s one of the achievements that Mullins, a landscape architect who earned her master’s from Utah State, will take away when she finishes her term on the Aspen City Council on the second Tuesday in June.
Supporting the stormwater management program, which in its purest form monitors and limits sediments that flow into the Roaring Fork watershed, was also a priority during her time on council.
“I’m really happy for what I’ve been able to do for Aspen in the last eight years,” Mullins said.
Included is work on the river management plan and the landscape efficiency ordinance, the latter which involved different municipalities and the Roaring Fork Conservancy.
“We have saved so much water through this ordinance,” Mullins said of a waterwise plan that was first introduced in 2014 and finally enacted three years later.
She also worked to develop a dedicated revenue stream from development for the water storage management program that was initially “walked back after the 2007-08 recession,” Mullins said.
Mullins has served on the board of Ruedi Water and Power Authority, which focuses on water quality, flow, fisheries, hydro power and monitoring the zebra mussel population.
April Long, the city of Aspen’s stormwater manager, has worked with Mullins on a multitude of issues and projects, including those involving Ruedi and those pesky mussels.
“Ann’s dedication and active push for the protection of our water resources is what has improved the health of Roaring Fork River over the years,” Long said Wednesday night.
Mullins, in a prepared statement responding to her water award, noted: “I acutely understand how significant water issues are to Aspen and the Western Slope and I actively work to create policies and secure funding for initiatives that will protect and enhance our local watershed alongside maintaining our valuable and necessary city water rights that benefit our entire community.”
Mullins said Wednesday that in her post elected official life she hopes to possibly marry her passions of landscape preservation and historic preservation.
The WaterNow Alliance offers its annual awards to recognize “local water leaders accelerating innovative, climate resilient, affordable and equitable water solutions in their communities,” it was noted in a press release.
The 2021 winners have been acknowledged in a “Tap into Resilience Virtual” summit that’s ongoing this week. Mullins’ beautiful crystal award arrived at her home recently, she said.
“I have respect for this nonprofit, and I’m honored to be looked at as its partner in what they are needed,” Mullins added.
Also honored by the WaterNow Alliance during this year’s awards was Mayor Ras J. Baraka of Newark, New Jersey for work on replacement of 95% of the city’s lead service life, addressing a public health crisis and the Central Arkansas Water Board of Commissioners for certifying a green bond to protect forests. There were also four Emerging Leader Awards given out.