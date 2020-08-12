Aspen and Carbondale Community Schools will return to in-person learning on Aug. 24, albeit in a phased, hybrid format.
The plan for kindergarten through eighth-grade students — barring any dramatic changes in COVID-19 data that would spur new directives from public health officials — includes two days a week of being back in classrooms, albeit in small cohorts, and three days a week of distance learning.
Administrators for the charter elementary schools recognized at the start of the summer that, given Compass — the nonprofit umbrella organization that oversees both facilities — has locations in two different school districts, it was necessary to create a unified plan for the 2020-21 school year.
“We had to come to a Compass approach because we straddle two districts, and it became clear there may be two different responses [to the COVID-19 pandemic],” Compass Executive Director Michael Hayes said Tuesday.
Having the full summer to iron out details of a reopening plan also proved critical, he continued.
“We don’t pretend to have any answers that anyone else doesn’t have. It’s been really hard work — and it’s been a cumbersome process,” he allowed. “That started at the end of last school year, anticipating that we may not be returning to a ‘normal-looking’ school year this year.
Hayes said the principals for Aspen Community School and Carbondale Community School “have spent many hours together working on this model. And then reaching out to various folks in the field and listening to the countless public health calls and [the Colorado Department of Education] calls and so on and so forth, and then got feedback from our stakeholders on how they felt about it.”
Two groups of students will receive two consecutive days a week of in-classroom learning, broken into cohorts of eight students or fewer, Aspen Community School Principal Casey White explained. That means teachers will be spending four days a week with students.
“I’m optimistic and cautious at the same time. I’m so excited to see the kids,” she said.
There are obvious advantages to being able to — safely — reintroduce students to the classroom experience, both socially and academically.
“A key to our success is relationships, and we really need the time to reestablish those relationships between students and teachers and between students and students,” White said. “I think a piece of the starting slowly like we are, with cohorts of eight students, I think there’s a comfort in that for our teachers in order to establish healthy behaviors with students. [This] allows us to normalize the new way of being at school.”
But that doesn’t mean the hybrid model is an easy one to execute. There were plenty of logistical challenges along the way.
“It is really the hardest model to pull off,” White — herself a former first- and second-grade teacher before being promoted — said. “For teachers, it’s a lot of heavy lifting. [They] are really looking at this as two modalities of presenting instruction: There’s the in-person, and then there’s the distance.”
And, as it happened, Hayes was correct in his assessment that the Aspen and Roaring Fork school districts could end up choosing different reopening paths. Although Aspen has yet to finalize its plan, the most recent announcement from the district is that elementary students — kindergarten through fourth grade — will return to some level of in-person learning, but not until Sept. 8. Roaring Fork announced late last month that classes will resume online Aug. 17.
Aspen School District, just like everyone else, was “in a really difficult situation,” Hayes said, noting that the incoming leadership team in the administration did not have the same benefit of a full summer for planning purposes.
The new Aspen schools superintendent and assistant superintendent — David Baugh and Tharyn Mulberry, respectively — did not step into their roles until July 1.
Even though Roaring Fork students won’t be returning to classrooms until at least Sept. 21, Jennifer Ellsperman, principal at Basalt Middle School, is still busy readying her building for teachers.
“We are encouraging our teachers to come into their classrooms so the students really feel they’re in the classroom, even if it’s through the screen,” she said. “I think whatever is thrown at us, we’re going to make it good. I hope that our community will continue to do whatever they can to reduce the COVID spread so we can get kids back in as soon as possible.
“I also am really excited about the potential about how much more effective distance learning can be. I did attend a few webinars this summer and did some more reading, and I know we can do it.”
Attendance and grades are going to matter more heading into the school year than they did in the spring, when districts had to pivot to online platforms in a matter of days in order to respond to Gov. Jared Polis’ mandate in March that shuttered in-person learning.
“We kept saying, in the spring, there is research that formative assessment is more important than grades, but the students even said they weren’t as motivated knowing that it didn’t seem to count as much,” Ellsperman said. “I think that, even though those shouldn’t be the most important things, I think just getting in the right mindset of, ‘This is school: Your attendance matters, your grades are going to matter.’ I get a home visit or the counselor may reach out to parents [if a student is struggling].”
From classrooms to pods
Scott and Sarah Schlichter are only in their second summer at the helm of their Waldkinder Adventure Preschool in Carbondale, but the institution has been in the education scene for about 10 years.
“Hazel went to it, my daughter,” Scott Schlichter said. “The lady who’d been doing it for 10 years was like, would you be interested in buying the business and taking it over? So we took it over in the fall.”
Hazel, for her part, was climbing a nearby tree in Gianetti Park with her fellow summer campers.
“We do little pods of six or seven, depending on the ages — these guys are all kindergarteners,” Schlichter said. “Some of these girls were in large kindergartens together — 20ish kids — and they never really knew each other. And then they’ve spent a few weeks this summer, and they’re inseparable. So I think the social-emotional piece is much more effective in the smaller pods.”
The Waldkinder education model is really one of connecting spaces, families and teachers, he explained. And in the era of COVID-19 and all the uncertainty surrounding schools’ futures, he and Sarah have been fielding calls from people from all over the valley wanting their children to participate in pods.
“I think what the parents really want is consistency. Everything changes every week, every day, whether it’s [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines or it’s school decisions,” he said. “Parents just want something that’s consistent.”
Without any advertising, the pair’s kindergarten waitlist already comprises about 20 would-be students.
“Down the street, there’s a group of second-graders, and their moms are getting a pod together,” Schlichter said. “Yesterday, we had a Spanish-speaking mom show up at our doorstep at 7 a.m. asking if we could take her kid.”
To that end, the Schlichters are acutely focused on inclusivity in their enrollment — they have one teacher fluent in American Sign Language and another in Spanish — and are exploring scholarship opportunities to ensure equity in the programs.
“We meet the valley average for child care; it’s $8-10 an hour per kid,” Schlichter said. “But still, if you’re doing it three, four days a week, it adds up. We’re not making a lot of money, but we’re sustaining. We’re passionate about it.”
In its ninth week, the summer camps are coming to a close. Preschool curriculum is scheduled to begin next week, and the Schlichters are working on organizing first grade pods by the end of the month.
“We’re going to try to have a first-grade group open by the 31st — we pushed it back, just to give ourselves some space,” he said. “But we’ll have the preschools up and running next week.”
Some of that breathing room is needed for logistics, he continued. As demand continues to increase, Schlichter said that organizing the administrative back end of the operation has been especially challenging because of COVID-19 restrictions. While the business has all the infrastructure necessary to sustain current operations, it’s clear that expansion is in the near future.
“The thing is, nobody’s licensing child care places right now. It’s hard to get somebody out, and then figure out insurance liability,” he explained. “If one of our teachers opens a home day care at her house, but we’re doing administrative support with vehicles and payroll and insurance, how does that work?”
As for managing the novel coronavirus itself, that has actually been one of the easier aspects of the operation, he said.
“Lots of hand sanitizer, masks in vehicles, windows open for airflow,” he said, adding that he gets regularly tested for COVID-19. “We never even got the flus this year. It’s been pretty amazing.”
He credits those successes with the outdoor nature of both the summer camp programs and curricula.
“We’re rolling in the dirt, playing in the river. We’re exercising, we’re out in the sun. We’re learning about nature, risk assessment and letting them, at this age, just be kids,” he said. “I think that this way of doing it could be more cost effective and more enriching and healthier.”