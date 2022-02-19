Predicting, exactly, how much snow will fall in the Aspen area next week was difficult for forecasters to do Friday, and understandably so.
After all, as National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Stackhouse put it, the encroaching multi-day weather event was still approximately “120 hours out.”
However, there was consensus that when all was said and done, snowfall accumulation would likely be between 1-2 feet in the Aspen area.
“We’re going to start to see some moisture come into our area as early as Monday afternoon. …It’s a really big system. So, it’s just going to keep on elongating,” Stackhouse said. “I would say the most widespread [snow] day is looking like late Tuesday into Wednesday. That’s looking like the most active day across the region for now. That could definitely change.”
Stackhouse said the winter weather system, arriving from the Pacific Northwest, would likely move out of the Aspen area by Thursday, leaving behind cooler temperatures. The predicted high and low temperatures next Thursday in Aspen are 21 and 4 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively.
“There are going to be a lot of elements in play that impact the overall snowfall totals,” Stackhouse said. “We’ve just got to wait until we get closer to nail those down.
“There is a lot of moisture with this system,” Stackhouse said. “Definitely [would] not be surprised to see these snowfall totals keep climbing.”
Local weatherman and avid winter sports enthusiast Ryan Boudreau of aspenweather.net said he was ready for the fresh snow — and that it was about time, too.
“We’re trying to make up for January,” Boudreau said Friday. “March will be our biggest snow month. It usually is our biggest snow month. Right now, we’re at about average.”
As of Feb. 17, the Upper Colorado Headwaters Basin, which includes Aspen, was 100% of normal in terms of snowpack, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service data.
“If we could say anything about January — it was cold and it kept our snowpack,” Boudreau said.
One computer weather model that aspenweather.net uses in its forecasting has the storm dumping 40 inches on local ski areas early next week. But in general, the two forecasting services agree on the expectation of up to 2 feet.
Although the incoming winter weather may cause travel headaches beginning Monday afternoon, Boudreau said it also would make for great skiing and snowboarding.
“Epic conditions next week,” he said. “It’s going to be great.”