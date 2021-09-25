“Multiple operator errors” resulted in 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos’ death on the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park earlier this month.
That’s according to a Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety accident investigation report, released Friday, concerning the fatal incident.
On Sept. 5, when Estifanos boarded the amusement park ride shortly after 7 p.m., its operators failed to notice that she was “sitting on top” of both of her seat belts. The ride’s control system even alerted the operators of the “seatbelt safety issue,” but the error was left uncorrected prior to the ride plunging more than 100 feet.
The Dan Caplis Law Firm, which is representing Estifanos’ parents, issued a statement on their behalf Friday.
“The report confirms that Wongel was killed because of multiple failures by the amusement park and its operators, including the operators’ failure to buckle Wongel into the ride,” the statement read. “Wongel’s parents are determined to do everything in their power to make sure that no one ever dies this way again. As part of this mission they are asking witnesses to come forward, including folks who experienced problems with the Haunted Mine Drop before Wongel was killed on it.”
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park reopened earlier this month, following Estifanos’ death; however, the Haunted Mine Drop has remained closed.
In an email Friday afternoon, a Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park representative said no interviews were being granted at this time but did provide the Aspen Daily News with a written statement from the park’s owner, Steve Beckley.
“The owners, management and entire Glenwood Caverns family are heartbroken by the tragic accident that occurred here on Sept. 5. There is no way we can imagine the pain of loss that the Estifanos family and their friends are experiencing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them,” Beckley said in the statement. “Safety is, and always has been, our top priority. Since opening our first ride just over 15 years ago, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has delivered more than 10 million safe and enjoyable rides.”
The statement said the park was in receipt of the state’s final report concerning the Sept. 5 incident and would “review it carefully for recommendations.”
“More than anything, we want the Estifanos family to know how deeply sorry we are for their loss and how committed we are to making sure it never happens again,” Beckley said.
Friday’s accident investigation report also contained redacted emails from 2019 in which another park guest complained about their experience on the Haunted Mine Drop. The rider, who emailed the adventure park but evidently never received a reply, said they too had accidentally sat on their seat belt while boarding the ride and that the operators failed to notice it. After repeatedly saying they weren’t buckled in properly, only then did the operator realize the rider was sitting on the seatbelt, the emailer noted.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover Estifanos’ funeral costs and other unforeseen expenses. As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised more than $74,000.