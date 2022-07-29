The Murdock Mind, Body and Spirit Speaker Series will return to the Aspen Institute for two events highlighting the ethos behind the Aspen Idea on Aug. 3 and 11.
On Wednesday, Lisa Miller, a professor of clinical psychology and founder of the Spirituality and Mind-Body Institute at Teachers College of Columbia University, will dive into spirituality with her talk, “The Awakened Brain: The Neuroscience of Health, Healing and Resilience.” The following Wednesday, Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield will sit down with john a. powell, director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California at Berkeley.
The Murdock speaker series was established in 2014, and while it hasn’t been around as long as some of the other series, Murdock events typically occur about three times a year. Zoe Brown, program manager of Aspen Community Programs at the Aspen Institute, said that she is especially excited to see how Miller’s talk ties into the mission of the series, which endeavors to bring “experts, innovators and leaders to Aspen to discuss their research and share the latest revelations about health and wellness,” according the Aspen Institute website.
“It was established to embody the Aspen Idea, which is of course what Walter Paepcke had in mind,” Brown said of the series. “The ‘spirit’ part is of course something that we haven’t touched on nearly as much as the other two, so that’s why this is also really exciting. We’re getting into that space that isn’t often talked about.”
Miller will speak with Simran Jeet Singh, executive director of the Aspen Institute Religion & Society Program. Miller will present the findings of her research in her newest book, “The Awakened Brain: The New Science of Spirituality and Our Quest for an Inspired Life,” which combines cutting-edge science — from MRI studies to genetic research, epidemiology and more — with practical tools for navigating the challenges of everyday life.
Brown said that she is looking forward to hearing about Miller’s research on the neuroscience of spirituality and its connection to mental health.
“We’re thrilled to feature Dr. Lisa Miller as we emerge from two years of isolation,” Brown said. “I think it’ll be a really interesting conversation. We are excited about going into the realm of spirituality.”
She added that Miller’s talk will explore the impacts of spirituality on the brain and what individuals can do to connect with their own spiritual side — whether that means walking in nature, praying or some other activity that connects people to the innate ability to be spiritual.
Miller’s program will take place in the Paepcke Auditorium at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and tickets cost $30 each.
On Aug. 11, powell and Porterfield will discuss “Racing to Justice: Transforming our Concepts of Self and Other to Build an Inclusive Society.” The talk will explore the newly published “Structural Racism Remedies Repository,” an archive of policy-based recommendations for addressing structural and systemic racism and advancing racial equity, according to an event description. The conversation will take place in the Doerr-Hosier Center at 5 p.m., and tickets are also $30 each.
The third event in the Murdock Mind, Body and Spirit series is slated for Nov. 23 and will feature Reinhold Messner, an Italian alpinist, climber and adventurer. The talk, “Mountain vs. Human Nature: Sustaining Alpinism as a Way of Life,” will observe the confrontation between mountain and human nature and will share Messner’s quest for protecting the ideals of traditional alpinism, according to a program description.
More information about tickets and upcoming events can be found at aspeninstitute.org.