The Aspen Art Museum recently announced its new concept for the restaurant in its rooftop space. Appointing a new in-house culinary team led by Chef Brian Banister and food and beverage director Alex Fonseca, the renamed Rooftop Café will open Dec. 3 to coincide with the start of the “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes” exhibition.
In collaboration with nearby farms and community partners — placing an emphasis on the food and culture of Aspen and the region at-large — Banister and Fonseca hope to cultivate a meaningful dining experience in and around the museum’s artist-driven rooftop commissions, outdoor art installations and 360-degree mountain views of the town’s landscape.
“The real dream is that you get to know a city through culture, and that opens up all of these stories for us,” museum director Nicola Lees said in an interview last week. “I think a lot of the mission that I’ve brought in is wanting to really celebrate what it means to have a museum in the mountains.”
Since Lees stepped into her position as director of the museum in March 2020, she has worked to implement artist-based programming that draws on the relevance and various relationships among Aspen’s cultural and creative past, present and future. Despite the obstacles of the pandemic, Lees has been dedicated to bringing Aspen’s spirit into all of the museum’s spaces — the new café included.
“I am delighted to welcome Chef Banister and Alex Fonseca to the Aspen Art Museum team. As the premier rooftop restaurant in Aspen, we have a unique opportunity that combines the city’s iconic setting atop a creative institution in the center of our community,” Lees said in a news release. “The Rooftop Café is truly a gathering place not only to enjoy the company of fellow diners, but to serve as a venue that promotes dialogue and community connections, integrated within our vibrant artistic programming.”
Banister, who studied culinary nutrition at Johnson & Wales University and has worked alongside award-winning chefs across many different cuisines, will lead a small, focused kitchen aiming to offer guests familiar foods with a healthful blend. He will also highlight products from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond, according to the announcement.
In partnership with local farms and Farm Runners, a regional distribution resource serving the Roaring Fork, Gunnison and Grand valleys, Banister aspires to showcase the best of the region while providing a comfortable, social and conversational dining environment.
Banister said the Rooftop Café’s offerings will reflect many of his personal passions around sustainability, plant-based cuisine and community agriculture in a menu that will be updated continually throughout each season.
Incoming food and beverage director Fonseca, who spent his childhood in the Pacific Northwest working on shellfish farms and in restaurants, came to Aspen from Los Angeles where he worked at Sqirl. With years of experience in hospitality management, wine knowledge and local food and restaurants, Fonseca said in the release that the Aspen community is a perfect setting for the café, “with its creative spirit and taste for excellence.”
Fonseca is especially excited for the restaurant’s extensive beverage program, which will include a selection of natural and biodynamic wines from smaller winemakers around the world.
“This, coupled with regional names such as coffee from Bonfire Coffee in Carbondale and beers from Casey Brewing in Glenwood Springs and Primitive Beer from Longmont, I am confident will place the Rooftop Café among the best of the après-ski destinations in the city,” Fonseca said.
In addition to the new dining service, the museum will continue to operate The Slippery Slope, a sculptural bar installation by Los Angeles-based artist Adam Stamp, who designed the functioning piece specifically for the museum’s rooftop space at the end of 2020.
Featuring natural wines and specialty cocktails made with liquors provided by Woody Creek Distillers, The Slippery Slope — which is set to run through May 1, 2022 — will add to the café’s après-ski aura.
“Visitors and locals alike will find The Slippery Slope a great place for stimulating conversation and are also encouraged to use the back side of the bar to post messages, missed connections and martini-fueled musings,” the release says.
In-sync with the museum’s hours, the Rooftop Café will be open for service Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be an additional focus on après from 3 p.m. to closing, including an après food menu and activation of The Slippery Slope.