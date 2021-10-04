Aspen Film announced the 2021 social justice film “My Name Is Pauli Murray” as the winner of the 42nd annual Filmfest Audience Award on Friday.
The film, written and directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, follows Murray’s journey as a dedicated attorney, activist, priest and memoirist, according to a press release from Aspen Film. The film made its world premier at the Sundance Film Festival and was also showcased virtually in June as part of the Eisner/Lauder New Views Documentary and Dialogues series, presented by Aspen Film and the Aspen Institute’s Arts Program. The response was so strong that Aspen Film brought it back for in-person viewing, according to the release.
“My Name Is Pauli Murray” is told largely in Murray’s own words and chronicles the story of how she shaped and marked litigation and consciousness around race and gender equity 15 years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat and a full decade before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned separate-but-equal legislation.
As a young Black woman raised in the segregated South — who was also wrestling with broader notions of gender identity — the release adds that Murray understood, intrinsically, what it was to exist beyond previously accepted categories and cultural norms. Both her personal path and tireless advocacy foreshadowed some of the most politically consequential issues of our time.
In a statement following the festival and the announcement of the winner, Cohen and West said they wanted to thank the Aspen community.
“We are honored to tell the story of Pauli Murray and are thrilled that audiences are excited to learn about an African American luminary who had such a profound and positive impact on our world,” they said.
“My Name is Pauli Murray” is available on Amazon for digital viewing.
The Filmfest also gave special mention to “Bernstein’s Wall,” which follows Leonard Bernstein’s lifelong journey to define his role as one of America’s most important musical figures, while fighting to create social change and inspire political activism through his work. Director Doug Tirola said he was grateful for the mention and the opportunity to share the film with the Aspen community.
The festival ran from Sept. 21-26 and showcased 15 fall films.
“The response to Aspen’s 42nd Filmfest was a resounding success despite navigating COVID protocols, restrictions and audience safety,” Aspen Film Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel said in the release. “This year, two meaningful, socially conscious, biographical documentaries took our Audience Award and Audience Special Mention Award — ‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ and ‘Bernstein’s Wall,’ respectively. Aspen audiences certainly appreciate leaders who are independent by nature, fostering equality and social justice.”