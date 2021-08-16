An unidentified helicopter landed in an empty lot in the Holland Hills neighborhood multiple times last week, prompting residents with safety concerns to seek responses from local authorities.
The helicopter has come and gone multiple times over the last two weeks, resident Greg Gissler said, once as often as seven times in one day. Aside from the frequent noise which has been disturbing to residents and animals in the area, he said neighbors are concerned that the helicopter could hit a tree or structure and hurt someone. The behavior of whoever is operating the helicopter is unusual, he said.
“Sometimes we’ll get choppers around here because there’s been fires or people surveying land ... but this is a chopper that came in and went around and landed,” Gissler said. “I could hit it with a slingshot from my house. It shakes the windows, animals are cowering, my dogs are barking, so it’s pretty disruptive and dangerous.”
Gissler described the helicopter as black with a distinct tail number. A quick check with the Federal Aviation Administration registry shows that the aircraft was deregistered several years ago.
The helicopter always comes from upvalley and the direction of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, Gissler said. But Caroline Bonynge, director of operations at airport, said she had no information on the aircraft since it hasn’t landed there.
“If it’s not at the airport, we know nothing about it,” she said. “No one has complained to the airport. I’m aware that there is a helicopter out there through the [Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office].”
Residents in the area have submitted complaints with the sheriff’s office and also the FAA. The sheriff’s office has no authority over the matter since the operators of the helicopter have done nothing illegal, chief deputy of operations Parker Lathrop said.
Lathrop said the sheriff’s office received “a handful” of noise complaints from Holland Hills residents. He added that deputies looked into the issue and handed it over to the county’s community development department, which has found that any helicopter landing in the Holland Hills area is likely in violation of the county’s land use code.
Community Development Director Cindy Houben explained that aircraft are not permitted to land or take off from the Holland Hills area because it is not identified as an airport.
“The definition of an airport in the land use code is a place where people land and take off from,” Houben said. “I looked up what the zone district is there and an airport is prohibited there.”
The community development department’s next steps are to confirm with the county attorney that the helicopter is violating the code, and then to identify the owner of the aircraft, Houben said. As of Friday evening, the owner was not identified and Houben said that would be a task handled sometime this week. Once the owner is identified, the county will issue a warning advising the operator that private airports are not allowed on private property in Pitkin County.
Gissler added that his homeowner’s association obtained video footage of the helicopter landing and taking off, but through the trees it’s impossible to tell whether people are getting in or out of it. The video was unavailable for viewing by the Aspen Daily News as of press time Sunday.