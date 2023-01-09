Could it have been anyone else?
As an Aspen High School Skier, Lucas Lee was rarely the top scorer on the court. He found his role more on defense and as being a key locker-room guy, the “glue” of the roster as head coach Cory Parker called him, which factored greatly in Parker opting to name the basketball program’s alumni game after him.
Lee did find the bottom of the net at timely moments during Aspen’s historic state championship run in 2022, notably scoring key points in the first half of the Skiers’ final playoff home game that kept them afloat, allowing them to mount a second-half comeback — a night after Lee’s mother died suddenly.
So it was natural for Lee to take the center stage in the inaugural Lucas Lee Alumni Game. In the NBA All-Star Game format, he found the ball in his hands in a next-basket-wins situation in the frontcourt. Faking a shot from the top of the circle, he stormed the middle of the key and put in a jumper to seal the deal for the alumni team, beating Aspen’s current varsity roster that included a handful of former teammates. The “storybook” Aspen state championship team got its epilogue chapter.
As his teammates gathered around him for one more time on the Aspen court, he yelled, “This is my house,” showing that the competitive spirit hasn’t left him 10 months after his last varsity game.
“That team, all those kids were talking like they were the ones that won the championship or something and they already have as many losses as we did in the last two years combined,” Lee said tongue-in-cheek.
Lee pointed out trash-talking done on Aspen High School’s student media publication, Skier TV.
“They were talking crazy. I was like, ‘We’ll see.’”
To their credit, Aspen’s current varsity squad won quarters one and three. The score was reset after each of the first two quarters, then the varsity squad entered the fourth quarter up 13-10, with the first team to reach 29 declared the winner. Lee’s bucket ended the contest in favor of the alumni.
The alumni also claimed the halftime dunk contest, with Porter Lee — no relation — hitting a double-clutch dunk with his back to the basket in the finals.
Nine of the players that graduated after winning the state championship returned to take part in the game. Parker — who graduated in 2008 — and Luke Gosda, class of 2006, and Pete Van Domelen, class of 2003, were also listed on the alumni roster.
Parker is hoping for the event to one day become alumni only with enough returnees to fill out two rosters.
All proceeds raised from the game were donated to the Lucas Lee Fund, supporting Lee as he attends the University of Colorado after losing both of his parents just months apart leading up to his graduation.
“There were so many people here, some people I haven’t seen in so long. It honestly felt like a playoff game,” Lee said. “The fund’s a huge help, because in Aspen, it’s very expensive to grow up here. I got a statement of my parents’ old accounts and it was like five dollars and I was like, ‘There’s my inheritance.’ … The fund is just getting me through college.”
Donations to the fund can be made via Zelle online transfer to donatelucaslee@gmail.com or by dropping off or mailing checks to the Hopkins Avenue location of Alpine Bank, payable to the Lucas Lee Fund.