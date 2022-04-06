Tom Mack was a little disappointed with his final run of the day, but he was gassed.
Looking to improve on a bronze medal from a year before, he left what he had on Blue Grouse at Snowmass, admitting that the altitude was getting to the native New Yorker.
He completed his slaloming down the Spider Sabich Race Arena among cowbells and cheers, greeted his father Ed and called it a day with his 27.01 time from his second run ranking 10th overall on the day and qualifying him for Wednesday’s bronze finals in the NASTAR national championships.
Mack loves skiing and loves the competition. He’s also competing as an adaptive racer with a cognitive disability.
“When he puts on his helmet, he’s just like everyone else,” Ed Mack said.
Mack is one of nine Challenge Aspen athletes competing in this year’s national championships, and is the only out-of-state-import from the group. Drew Boglioli out of Steamboat Springs also made the trek, but other than those two, the other seven are based in the valley.
The nonprofit sends competitors to the Special Olympics every year, but NASTAR gives them a platform on a national scale and against competitors without disabilities.
“It’s other athletes here seeing our athletes with disabilities and then also our guys with disabilities seeing everyone else and just being on a level playing field,” Challenge Aspen Recreation Program Manager Callie Dickson said. “This competition offers a lot of empowerment for our racers. They’re able to be on a bigger stage that’s super inclusive and they’re able to spend time with each other, cheer each other on.”
The Challenge Aspen crew engaged in race clinics Sunday and Monday and Dickson said they’ve been spending time together outside of the races as well to build camaraderie among the competitors.
The organization has been advocating for inclusivity in skiing and snowboarding for some time, this January participating in the Unified Race at the Winter X Games.
Silt representative Matthew Boyles raced with Olympic medalist Dusty Henricksen in the event. Boyles is no stranger to medals himself, estimating he has 25 to 30 Special Olympics medals and three from NASTAR.
“We all in the United States can all get together and have a good old time,” Boyles said of NASTAR. “I love skiing with my fellow athletes. It’s fun (competing with athletes without disabilities) too.”
NASTAR Executive Director and Snowmass Mayor Bill Madsen told the Aspen Daily News that he doesn’t like rules in his races and that he sees the competition as an avenue for anyone and everyone to get involved. Racers spread across both genders, all ages and all disciplines in the national championship.
He added that the handicap system makes all participants competitive against any other and that the level playing field is a natural fit for inclusion of adaptive athletes.
“I really like introducing adaptive athletes to the sport,” Madsen said. “They’re really enthusiastic and they love doing it. We’re able to create an environment where they’re able to go for it, and it’s all handicap, so whether you’re cognitively disabled or the fastest skier in the country, you can be pretty close when you get to the finish line.”
The adaptive athletes didn’t come just to be included — they want to win. Mack’s best time was just over a half a second slower than Glenwood Springs’ Tanner Jadwin to lead the adaptive racers. Jadwin’s time was seventh-best overall.
Aspen’s Jennifer Arkin, Snowmass Village’s Danielle Coulter, Max Grange and Elliot Maxwell, Glenwood’s Chris Guay and Erica Cyr — with a listed hometown of Concord, Massachusetts but qualifying for nationals at Snowmass — round out the adaptive competitor field.
Jadwin and Mack earned platinum medals while Bogliogi, Cyr and Guay earned silvers and Arkin and Grange took bronzes.
Qualifying athletes advance to the finals on Wednesday.