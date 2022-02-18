The National Standard Race national championships return to the Spider Sabich Race Arena at Aspen-Snowmass April 4-9.
The ski race pits novices to veterans against each other across all age divisions. This year will be the second continuous visit to Aspen-Snowmass for the annual congregation of the “recreational racers Olympics,” as NASTAR Director Bill Madsen calls it.
“The Spider Sabich Race Arena is the perfect location for the NASTAR National Championships and I am really excited to welcome the NASTAR nation to Snowmass Village,” Madsen said in a press release.
More than 50,000 racers at 100 resorts across the country will continue to search for qualification to nationals, which is done by medaling at a NASTAR event. The final day of qualification is March 31, with some opportunities for late qualifiers on-site in Snowmass the days before the championships begin.
More than 170 participants have already registered, with nearly 30 from Colorado.
The NASTAR Slalom Championship kicks off festivities on April 4 to determine handicaps and division placing, with each classification getting their own race day in order of skill, starting with bronze on April 5 and ending with platinum on April 8 with finals — the Race of Champions — on the following day.
U.S. Ski Team members will be pacesetters for the races to help set the handicaps across divisions.
The top 32 men and 32 women from each of the four divisions will be invited to the finals. The top three finishers from the head-to-head, single-elimination finals will be awarded medals. The top three finishers also get award money, up to $750 for first place in the platinum division.
Snowboarders, telemarkers and adaptive racers are invited to compete.
The first national competition was held at Spider Sabich in 1998 and has returned several times since, most recently in 2015 before the current run of hosting.
“All of the race venues finish next to the Spider Sabich Picnic Palace where lunch is served and awards are presented,” Madsen said. “The venue creates a festive environment where families and friends can watch the action, cheer for participants and celebrate the sport of alpine racing.”
The event will also have live music, fireworks, a documentary showing and other special events to go along with the festivities. Discounted lift tickets will be available to participants for registered racers and guests.
The event concludes Aspen-Snowmass’ first season of free NASTAR racing at two of its resorts, with courses at Snowmass and Aspen Mountain.
More information on the national championships is available at skiracing.nastar.com.