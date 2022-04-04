Blue Grouse at Snowmass will be occupied all week as National Standard Racing’s national championships return for 2022.
Starting on Monday, two race lanes will be carved out at Spider Sabich Race Arena for the self-proclaimed largest “public grassroots ski racing program in the world.” Skiers, snowboarders, telemarkers, adaptive racers and even snow bikers race head-to-head for recreational glory.
“If you’ve got a cool way to slide down the hill, we’ve got a category for you,” Bill Madsen, Snowmass mayor and NASTAR director, said. “I don’t like having a lot of rules. … Our philosophy is, ‘Bring it on; we’re just out here having fun.’”
Monday kicks off events with a slalom championship to assign the nearly 500 registered racers from across the country into bronze, silver, gold and platinum divisions, which are further broken down into gender and age.
Additionally, 14 adaptive competitors will compete in their own bracket.
Racers are given time handicaps for head-to-head races based against paces that will be set on-course by U.S. Ski Team members. Competitors with a higher handicap get a head-start against their opponent.
A new competition format has spread the event out over a full week.
Bronze and adaptive divisions kick off on Tuesday with qualifiers to compete in the finals on Wednesday, when silver will hold its qualifiers. Silver will hold its finals Wednesday concurrent with gold qualifiers and so on until the platinum championship on Saturday, plus the Race of Champions that takes the top 32 qualifying men and women from each division and pits them against each other.
Race times begin at 9:45 a.m. every day and continue until 12:30 p.m.
The weekend will also bring a celebration of the namesake of the race course, Spider Sabich, who will be inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a real celebration of Alpine ski racing and a celebration of Spider,” Madsen said.