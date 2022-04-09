Racers in Snowmass honored a local legend the best way they could — carving up the slopes at the Spider Sabich Race Arena at the ski area.
The NASTAR national championships saw its cream of the crop competing on Friday, which Snowmass Village Mayor and NASTAR Executive Director Dave Madsen proclaimed as Spider Sabich Day. The gold division completed their finals and the platinum division qualified for today’s grand finale.
“I think Spider is smiling down on us,” Madsen said. “NASTAR participants always surprise just in their love of the sport, their camaraderie, just how much fun they’re having. They support each other. There’s not a real cutthroat competition, everybody’s kind of in their corner.”
Madsen’s proclamation came on the day Sabich was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in an evening ceremony at Viewline Resort.
The celebration included a reception, a 1970s-style dance party and the showing of a film “Spider Lives,” which recounts the skier’s life. Sabich was a prolific ski racer in the 1960s and ’70s, skiing for the U.S. in the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France. He died in Aspen at the age of 31 in 1976 during an incident in which a gun held by his girlfriend was discharged.
The event was put on by the Bob Beattie Ski Foundation, created by the foundation’s namesake who was a friend of Sabich. Beattie, also a local ski legend, will be honored on Saturday with the dedication of a ski run at Aspen Mountain.
In the NASTAR competition on Friday, No. 29 seed Owen Straub took the gold division men’s top spot in the Race of Champions. The Ohio-based competitor qualified out of the 10-11 age bracket in Wednesday’s qualifiers with a 42.17% handicap and a 28.96 time. He defeated fellow 10-11 competitor Archie Cameron out of Calgary, Alberta in the finals.
On the women’s side, No. 26 seed Smith Stearn took a qualification out the 6-7 age grouping all the way to a gold medal. Stern, of Snowmass, qualified for the national championships out of Snowmass, finishing the qualifiers with a best time of 36.28 seconds and a 75.35% handicap. She topped No. 32 Serafina Micheli, of Lawton, Michigan, in the finals.
The platinum division saw Aspen male racer Felix Sachs, of the 12-13 age category, take the top handicap in the youth competition with a time of 21.95, just 7.33% off pacesetter Alice McKennis. Lauren Paredes, a racer in the female 14-15 age group, led the women’s youth scoring.
In the adult competition, Justin White-Chandler posted the best score behind pacesetters McKennis and Marco Sullivan. White-Chandler, competing in the 35-39 age group, finished his best run with a time of 21.48 seconds, 6.71% behind McKennis’ pace time. Basalt’s Asia Jenkins posted the best female time at 23.47 seconds.
The platinum division completes race week with today’s Race of Champions.
“People come from all over the country, they look at each other’s results online, they kind of track each other,” Madsen said. “When you get on the same hill on the same day, that’s where the rubber hits the road. You’ve got to make it happen.”