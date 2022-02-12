Nearly 50 years ago, near the end of the Black Power movement, 13 Black ski clubs came together in Aspen for a week just to be together and hit the slopes.
Black ski club 4 Seasons West out of Los Angeles issued the proposal to the other 12 bodies. In those proposals, it was recommended that each club make their own reservations and make no mention of race. Once the reservations were made, 4 Seasons West issued a press release to local papers that Black skiers were coming.
As more than 350 skiers from California to Michigan to Massachusetts came to the valley, the area was put on alert, enough to request federal backup.
“We had, at that time, an expectation that we would not be welcome in ski America,” said Ben Finley, co-founder of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, which evolved from that Aspen visit and returned this week for its annual summit. “That press release caused enough anxiety in the community that the governor put the National Guard on watch.”
The community showed concern and even curiosity about the Black skiers coming to town — the latter of which Finley said has not receded to this day.
The turning point, however, was the influx of money the skiers brought. Finley said the clubs used a conference center in a hotel — he couldn’t remember which — and the high concentration of visitors created a substantial form of revenue.
“It always comes down to this,” Finley said, rubbing the tips of his middle and index fingers against his thumb. “We brought money to the town, and there were a lot of people. (People started to think), ‘Gee, maybe these guys aren’t so bad.’”
In 1974, the year after the 13 ski clubs’ initial foray into Aspen, the National Brotherhood of Skiers was formed with the purpose of elevating accessibility of skiing — and snowboarding once it rose to popularity — for the Black community.
The annual summit has bounced across the country and even internationally, landing back in the original meeting spot. This year’s summit had hundreds of skiers descend on Snowmass to hit the slopes, restaurants and ice rinks of the valley, with indications of the progress that’s been made.
Finley and fellow co-founder Art Clay were set to be the first Black people inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the celebration.
According to the Brotherhood’s website, it has produced two Olympians — Seba Johnson and Errol Kerr — and two Paralympians — Bonnie St. John and Ralph Green.
Instead of the dodging and sneaking the first groups did in booking, municipalities now bid against each other for the right to host the annual gathering, which still carries a head count hundreds strong even in the midst of a global pandemic.
However, the duality of the mission of the organization vs. the locations the summit is held still shows the disparity and the ground to be gained. Anecdotally, Black tourism has increased to Aspen-Snowmass. Yet, according to recent census data, the Black population in each of Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties is still below 1%.
“Doesn’t cause us a problem,” Finley said. “It gives you all a tremendous opportunity.”
That untapped opportunity was felt at one local business during this week’s summit: Mawa’s Kitchen, a French- and African-inspired restaurant helmed by chef and co-owner Mawa McQueen. She was the only local restaurant owner the organization reached out to directly ahead of the gathering, according to National Brotherhood of Skiers spokesperson Bethany Collins, due to a lack of immediate knowledge of local Black business owners. The two partnered for discounted rates at the restaurant for skiers attending the summit.
The deal led to packed houses at Mawa’s Kitchen, turning a typically slow period into a high point. The uptick in business — 90% of which was from summit visitors — generated enough revenue for McQueen to make rent for the next two months by Wednesday during a period that is usually a “struggle.”
“It was a little overwhelming to me. I cried,” McQueen said. “At this time of year, it’s not that busy for us. These people, they took taxis and things just for me.
“They went out of their way. I didn’t expect that,” she added.
Growing up in France, McQueen said that she comes from a place of privilege and can’t fully relate to the Black American experience. She’s been able to brush off the comparatively smaller racial incidents she’s endured. She knows that’s not the experience for everyone.
She added that she didn’t see the same level of embracing for the National Brotherhood of Skiers summit or Black History Month locally as she did for Gay Ski Week or the X Games just a few weeks ago.
“We know they’re not asking for a special favor,” McQueen said. “It’s whatever favor you’re giving to other people, they need to get the same, and they’re not, I’m sorry.”
For the National Brotherhood of Skiers — or at least Finley — there’s an acceptance that resort towns are rigid about further reflecting the urban communities many of the group’s skiers come from. It doesn’t do much good for the small Black populations that reside in the ski communities.
“I think we can change things and we can do way more than we’re doing,” McQueen said. “We need to make them feel more welcome. We need to make a celebration out of it.”
Finley said “tremendous” progress has been made in the organization’s mission. Tens of thousands of Black skiers have made their way to mountains because of the National Brotherhood of Skiers. Still, the communities they travel to — including Aspen — are nonreflective of their own, and appear set to stay that way for the foreseeable future.
“It’s like asking a scuba diver, ‘Gee, why can’t you be a fish?’” Finley said. “This is the environment we’ve chosen to work with and it doesn’t affect our desire to be there. We’ve got to go where the snow is.”