After last year’s virtual event, the National Brotherhood of Skiers Summit will return to Snowmass Village next Saturday.
The Summit is the NBS’ largest annual fundraising event, bringing together more than 50 member clubs and thousands of supporters for a week of winter sports fun, according to the NBS website. This year, the summit will celebrate its 49th anniversary, having debuted in Aspen in 1973 with just a handful of participating ski clubs.
Registration is now open for the week of ski and snowboard events offered at this year’s summit. Proof of vaccination will be required to enter all venues throughout the summit, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place to maintain a healthy, safe week of events.
The fun will kick off on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. with a welcome party featuring DJ D-Smooth and DJ Mister Martin at the Base Village Conference Center Ballroom. The following day at 3:30 p.m., participating clubs will parade through the Base Village as part of the opening ceremony, where NBS President Henri Rivers will give a welcome speech, recognitions and introductions. Afterwards, there will also be performances from comedian Simply Shanell, DJ B-Sharp and DJ Ike T.
This year’s lineup of events includes a “BBQ on the Hill” on Feb. 8, a game night on Feb. 10 with music, drinks and snacks, and an array of happy hours and theme parties throughout the week. The annual Gospel Fest will also return on Feb. 6 to raise spirits for the week to come.
Clubs and individuals will compete in alpine, telemark and snowboard races, as well as vertical challenge, terrain-park freestyle, snowshoe, Nordic and uphill challenges. Registration in the competitions will be free for NBS registrants and $20 for others. Registration is open at nbs.org.
For the little ones, the Summit will also offer a variety of youth activities, including a talent show, s’mores and roasted marshmallows every day at 3:30 p.m., ice skating and more. Child care services will also be provided by the Aspen Babysitting Company. More information and a full schedule of youth activities can be found on the website.
Throughout the event, an online auction will remain open where bidders can win travel, gear and collectibles. Donations are also welcome from now until the auction ends on Feb. 20.
Registration costs range from $75 for youth to $425 for regular registration. Registration will be valid throughout the week of events, and is required for most events and encouraged for others, like the game nights. Details on event schedules, registration and more can be found at nbs.org.