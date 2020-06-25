Two vehicular accidents that took place within a half-hour of each other Tuesday in Basalt caused major traffic backups on Highway 82, but neither incident resulted in injuries. However, motorists in both accidents were cited for careless driving.
According to Police Chief Greg Knott, at 4:26 p.m. on June 23, a truck pulling a trailer with landscaping equipment was unable to stop at Basalt’s main intersection, which caused it to plow into one vehicle; that vehicle then struck a second vehicle.
Knott said that because of the first vehicle’s severe damage, the highway’s fast lane was shuttered until a tow truck was able to come at 5:09 p.m. and clear the accident.
“In the meantime, at 4:57 p.m., we had another traffic accident further east on 82,” Knott said.
In this incident, a motorist who “wanted to bypass traffic” by driving in the turn lane, caused a T-bone accident of a car turning into the Roaring Fork Club’s entrance.
“We had two lane closures in an area a mile from each other,” Knott said, noting how unusual that was given the short time frame between the accidents.
Again, the towing company was called for its services.
Knott went on to say, “We always worry about secondary accidents because of traffic backups” as impatient people may make rash moves.
That was likely the case Tuesday though the accident investigation is ongoing.
While “traffic was definitely impacted,” Knott said that everything was cleared from around the club’s intersection by 5:45 p.m.