The two state lawmakers representing Aspen and Pitkin County took time from their busy legislative-session schedules on Tuesday to speak on the virtue and status of some of their bills.
State Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, is undergoing her second session as a lawmaker, but had previous experience working with the Colorado General Assembly.
“I feel like I learned a lot in my first session in 2019,” McCluskie said. “After a very transformative session in 2019 where we were able to accomplish so many good things for the working people of Colorado, I’m proud to say that we have picked up right where we left off last May. We are moving forward with a number of important initiatives on the issues that the constituents in my area care about most: health care, education and rural issues.”
McCluskie scored a victory on Tuesday when the full House voted 63-1 on House Bill 1057, which she co-sponsored with state Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs. The bill seeks to make it easier for lower-income communities, nonprofits and fire districts to receive wildfire risk mitigation grants through the Colorado Forest Service.
“I believe I have the support of my colleagues,” she said just a few hours before the vote. “We’re trying to change the program so that lower-wealth communities can participate. Right now, you need a 50 percent match to secure the grant. We’re going to lower that threshold and let communities that can only provide a 25 percent match participate.”
The bill now heads to the state Senate. McCluskie said there’s another issue associated with the bill — a lack of state dollars to fully fund the program. She and Carver are working on that.
“We know that one of the best ways to protect our communities is through wildfire mitigation and the state just doesn’t have enough money to throw at this grant program,” McCluskie said.
Under the current program, certain entities were not able to apply for the funds. “The bill also opens up the types of entities that can apply for the funds, allowing nonprofits [engaged in firefighting] and fire districts to be eligible, and it also contains provisions to allow ongoing maintenance efforts in areas where wildfire mitigation is needed,” she said.
Wildfire mitigation grants are used to finance projects that reduce the risk that wildfire will damage property and infrastructure. Projects typically work to reduce the hazardous materials, such as dead trees and brush, that fuel wildfires and threaten people and property in the wildland-urban interface. Grants sizes have ranged from $4,400 to $152,500, according to a synopsis of the legislation.
The bill seeks to extend the grant program until September 2029. Under current law, the program expires in September 2022.
Another piece of legislation McCluskie is working to pass is HB 1006 titled “Early Childhood Mental Health.” McCluskie is co-sponsoring the legislation with state Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver.
The bill would create a statewide program of early childhood mental health consultants with the goal of increasing their numbers. The bill passed the House Committee on Public Health and Human Services last month and is now pending before the House Appropriations Committee.
“That bill is near and dear to my heart,” McCluskie said. “Because we need funding to stand up the program, it is sitting in the Appropriations Committee. Appropriations will have to approve the amount of money that’s necessary for the program and they won’t do that until they know how the state budget is looking and if we have any extra money to spend.”
McCluskie said the bill is viewed as a “priority bill” and stands a good chance of passing and receiving funding.
“The [speaker of the House] introduced it as the sixth bill, and usually the top 10 bills of either chamber are seen as priorities,” she said. “I’m very excited that the early childhood mental health consultation program was seen as such an important effort for our young children in this state.”
McCluskie said it’s an extremely busy session and she’s sponsoring other bills as well, including legislation to improve broadband service in rural areas and to allow fifth- and sixth-year high school students to earn credits toward an associate’s degree through Colorado Mountain College.
She also said she’s emotionally invested in a bill to repeal the death penalty in Colorado. The legislation passed the Senate and is headed to the House.
“This is an emotional topic for many people and a hard conversation,” she said, adding that she supports the repeal.
She added that she will be visiting Aspen and Basalt on Feb. 29. The Basalt visit will be at 10:30 a.m. in the library and the Aspen appearance will be at 2 p.m. at Hops Culture on the Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall.
Donovan, D-Vail, communicated briefly via text about a few bills she is sponsoring. She was sitting in a long committee hearing on Tuesday and could not break for a longer interview.
Donovan has Senate Bill 130, “Backcountry Search and Rescue in Colorado,” which recently passed the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources and has been referred to the Senate’s Appropriations Committee. State Sen. Robert Rankin, R-Carbondale, is a co-sponsor.
The bill seeks to define “backcountry search and rescue” and conduct a study to develop recommendations on the challenges faced by search and rescue volunteers, including improving training and services for them.
“The workload on our local search and rescue teams is increasing steeply each year,” Donovan said Tuesday. “As the state promotes our great outdoors as a reason to live here and a reason to move here, it is time for the state to support these volunteers. This bill will begin a long process to determine how best to support SAR and the hard work they do.”
On the lighter side, Donovan is sponsoring SB 78, “Dogs on Restaurant Patios.” The bill has passed the full Senate and is pending in the House Committee on Business Affairs and Labor.
It speaks to the issue of whether restaurants can allow dogs in their outdoor dining areas and clarifies that restaurants can permit dogs on patios, if they so choose.
“The state is currently silent on if dogs are allowed on patios and this has resulted in confusion. This bill lets restaurants decide if they want furry friends on their patios and if they choose to have dogs, it outlines rules they need to follow to ensure a safe and hygienic outdoor dining experience,” Donovan said.
She added that much work remains in the current session, which is nearing the halfway mark.
“We still have a lot of work to do this session, including making health care more affordable by offering a state-supported insurance option to lower the cost and increase choice,” Donovan said.