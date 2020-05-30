For the second time in as many weeks, a dispute between neighbors in the Smuggler Mobile Home Park outside Aspen’s core led to police involvement — and, on Thursday, a class 4 felony harassment charge of retaliation against a victim or witness.
Lisa Ruggieri, 57, was arrested Thursday evening after Aspen police responded to a complaint to dispatch made by Ruggieri about one of her neighbors, alleging that she was the one who was being harassed.
But when responding officers made contact with Ruggieri, they had difficulty getting clarity from her, according to a police report.
“I asked Ruggieri what the neighbor was saying to her and she explained the neighbor was ‘trying to convince her of her line of thinking and I'm telling her that I don't want to listen,’” according to the report. “Ruggieri went on to say that it didn't matter what the neighbor was saying because she keeps following her and won't give it up. Ruggieri refused to tell me what exactly the neighbor said then became frustrated with me and told me she didn't have time. Ruggieri then hung up the phone on me.”
Police were already familiar with Ruggieri and the contentious dynamics with her neighbors because of a May 15 incident, during which Ruggieri was cited for disorderly conduct after an audio recording confirmed she had shouted a series of expletives, while banging pots and pans, at one of her neighbors.
“[The neighbor] told me that she was very fearful of having Ruggieri charged and stated that she was scared of Ruggieri's retaliation,” officer Jeremy Johnson wrote in the incident report for the May 15 complaint, adding that he’d been told that she had slept at her parents’ home out of fear of Ruggieri and expressed a desire to pursue a protection order.
During Thursday’s call, however, Ruggieri made allegations against another neighbor of Ruggieri’s, explained the husband of the first victim.
“[He] told me that he didn't think Ruggieri was calling about him but was instead likely calling about the neighbor on the other side of Ruggieri,” according to the police narrative. “Amy was at Ruggieri's house trying to calm her down because she was having some sort of an ‘anger episode.’”
That episode may have started as an interaction between the two women, but the male neighbor whose wife was the victim of the May 15 harassment documented in three videos Ruggieri damaging his property, the report continues.
“The third video sent to me by [the neighbor] shows Ruggieri kicking a rock into the side of part of Foerster's house and then using a pickaxe near the base of the house. The pick axe looks as though it's hitting part of the house near the base of the siding but it's hard to tell from the angle of the video,” it states.
Once Ruggieri had been arrested and transported to Pitkin County Jail, she became “extremely difficult and volatile.” Patroller Macin Debski noticed one of her shoes was missing its shoelaces — noteworthy because shoelaces are sometimes utilized in inmate suicide attempts, the report explained.
“Ruggieri was confronted and eventually removed the shoe lace that she had tied around one of her ankles and pulled her sock up over.”
As of Friday, Ruggieri was no longer listed as an inmate in the jail, where she had been booked with a $10,000 bond.