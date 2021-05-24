Whether or not people still need to wear a mask indoors has caused a bit of confusion up and down the Roaring Fork Valley.
Scott Picard, who owns Sure Thing Burger in Basalt, said in an interview Sunday that his business — like others in Willits Town Center — still required masks indoors, when customers weren’t seated.
“I can’t really say with 100% certainty, at this point, anyone knows,” Picard said of the local mask-wearing requirements.
Sure Thing Burger, which has an Eagle County address, elected to continue requiring masks indoors, even though the county rescinded all of its local public health orders last Wednesday.
On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its own guidelines to say that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting.
In accordance with the CDC, Gov. Jared Polis announced on May 14 that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors unless a private business or local jurisdiction require them on their own accord. Although Polis still “encouraged” people who were not fully vaccinated to continue to wear a mask indoors, he no longer required them to except in certain settings such as schools, assisted living residences, jails and other congregate care facilities.
“It’s still confusing,” Picard said. “We look forward to having some clarity, particularly before July 4 because … this town just explodes with folks from out of town, and if we’re not clear then how do we direct them?”
In Pitkin County, people must still wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status. The seven-member Pitkin County Board of Health also agreed that if at least 80% of individuals in attendance at an indoor event such as a concert were fully vaccinated, and those who weren’t had recently tested negative for COVID-19, then — and only then — could people go without masks indoors.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, Pitkin and Garfield counties have routinely taken different approaches to handling the spread of the virus.
Garfield County Commissioners John Martin, Tom Jankovsky and Mike Samson, who also serve as the county’s board of health, favored aligning with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines — no longer requiring people to wear masks indoors in most public settings.
While wearing masks has proven to be an effective way to curb the spread of the virus, face coverings in some cases have caused contention and division within communities. However, unlike face covering requirements, some COVID-19 protocols have been quite popular and may stick around even as restrictions go away.
Although the addition of 10 mineral pools to Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs was in the works prior to the pandemic, the attraction’s reservation system, which was implemented in response to COVID-19, will remain intact even as restrictions vanish.
“We didn’t get near the comments that we used to get as far as being too crowded,” Steve Beckley, Iron Mountain Hot Springs owner, said in an interview Saturday. “It’s a much more relaxed feel.”
Beckley, who also owns Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, said people were clearly eager to take a vacation this summer and that even the traditionally slower spring season had been significantly busier than in years past.
“I’m guessing we’re up 25% in attendance,” Beckley said. “It’s really pretty amazing.”
Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association President and CEO Angie Anderson also called the expansion of outdoor dining a “silver lining of the pandemic.” Up and down the Roaring Fork Valley, restaurants have converted parking spaces into patios and pedestrian plazas into open air dining spaces.
“Several of these outdoor spaces are already up and running, and we hope to see it continue indefinitely,” Anderson said.
The Pitkin County Board of Health will meet again on June 10 and will discuss whether or not to make any adjustments to it COVID-19 requirements, such as wearing masks indoors.