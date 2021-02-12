A five-unit affordable housing development is under close scrutiny from the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission after protest from neighbors in a meeting last month. The discussion of a historic miner’s cabin, located at 1020 E. Cooper Ave., has been continued to Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
Project developers Jim DeFrancia and Jean Coulter are working with local design firm Bendon Adams to voluntarily add the completed apartments to the APCHA housing stock — while taking advantage of the affordable housing certificate program set up by the city that incentivizes private-sector development of affordable housing.
The property is the former home of Su Lum, a member of The Aspen Times leadership team for 40 years and a columnist for the newspaper. The cabin sits between a five-unit apartment building to the west and a 10-unit apartment building to the east. The proposed restoration and development would net 12 beds for Aspen’s affordable housing program; however, many of the neighbors wrote in or participated virtually in the Jan. 13 meeting to express their shared belief that the affordable housing project would be too big for the character of the block.
The proposal is in front of HPC because the Victorian-era home, dating back to at least 1896, is designated by the city as historically significant. That classification carries its own development rules regarding dimensional criteria and setbacks of the original structure from property lines. The proposed development would hold two units in the historic cabin, as well as three in a new building set back on the property, above four parking spaces.
Along with the historic designation coming with its own set of development guidelines, affordable housing developments are also evaluated under their own section of the land-use code. Workforce housing is a top priority of the city council, and it is not as lucrative to build subsidized housing as it is a single-family vacation home — which a former owner of the land had proposed, to similar pushback from the neighbors.
City Planner Kevin Reyes explains in his memo to the commission that the proposal would fit into the neighborhood’s zoning, which was classified for the purpose of creating denser housing.
“No annual growth limit applies to affordable housing. This is in recognition of the high priority placed on the development of affordable housing to meet community needs. The property is in the Residential Multi-Family (RMF) zone district, which is intended for intensive long-term residential purposes. The zone district anticipates dense multifamily development, as seen in adjacent structures to the development site. Development of a multi-family affordable housing project within the RMF zone district is allowed by right,” he states.
Though the plans submitted for review in the January meeting did not require any variances from building guidelines, the neighbors’ complaints regarding the size and height of the proposal sent the designers back to the drawing board. In the continuation of the meeting next week, they will be presenting a design that has cut down the livable size of apartments.
While there are neighbors in the surrounding blocks that have written in support of the project, a vocal group drew sympathy from the commissioners during last month’s hearing. Among their complaints was the current difficulty in finding parking in front of their units and the fear that parking will become more scarce with the additional residents at 1020 E. Cooper Ave.
While no on-site parking is required per city code, the developers have designed four covered parking spaces tucked underneath the top story of the back building, off the alley between Cooper and Hyman Avenues. Cash-in-lieu will be used to mitigate for the final spot required under city code, which stipulates one vehicle per unit. Reyes explained that parking is not required on the lot because it is located within the city’s residential parking zone and is in a high-access area.
“This is due to the location of the zone district in the community, proximal to mass transit, walkable to all community services and amenities and zoned to provide dense housing development. The site is located less than one minute from a bus stop and 0.2 miles from the commercial center of town,” he states.
The developers have included bike storage on the property, and full year memberships to the We-cycle and Car-to-go programs will be given to each resident.
A third concern from neighbors describes a fear that their property values will diminish if the workforce housing is added to the block.
“It introduces renters to what has been an all owner neighborhood,” wrote Lou Stover, a resident of 1006 E. Cooper Ave.
Bukk Carleton, a resident of the adjacent 5-unit building at 1012 E. Cooper, said that affordable housing belongs outside the city, near the AABC.
“The HPC has received multiple complaints from the neighbors that the proposed plans are detrimental to the neighborhood — not only disrupting ways of living but also creating dollar devaluation. This is all very true,” Carleton wrote. “If the developers of this property were really interested in those needing affordable housing, they would build on the land available by the airport, where there is enough land and space where people living there can enjoy their lives.”
Neighbors Scott and Caroline McDonald took aim at the council’s housing priorities.
“It is common knowledge that the city is hell-bent in obtaining as much employee housing as they can, by any and all means possible. Most definitely if this employee housing project is completed as defined, this neighborhood’s property values will decline and this city council should be held accountable,” their joint complaint reads.
Public comment amassed through a public outreach campaign launched when the plans were submitted in December includes support for the project from area employers, notably the 10th Mountain Hut Association, the Aspen Skiing Co. and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.
Debbie Braun, president and CEO of ACRA, said new affordable units are not coming online at the same pace that they are disappearing to the more lucrative short-term-rental market.
“One of the key challenges our local businesses face is the ability to attract and retain qualified employees across a broad span of industries due to the lack of affordable housing for both individuals and families. All housing for our workforce helps, as we have seen local rental units converted into short-term rentals for visitors,” Braun wrote.
Reyes also concluded by underlining the importance of housing the workforce for a host of reasons, among them reducing the strain on parking within town.
“The challenges associated with providing sufficient housing in Aspen cannot be overstated,” he wrote. “The ongoing displacement of the local workforce is only going to exacerbate negative transportation impacts to the valley. Staff supports the project, and the achievement of community goals through the preservation of a historic resource and development of affordable housing units, a by-right use within an established multi-family neighborhood in the infill area, supported by adopted city regulations and policies.”