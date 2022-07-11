Just as Eagle County’s review of the Fields development struggles to get on track, a new lawsuit by neighbors contends the project has a fatal flaw that should prevent it from advancing.
Three homeowners in the Arlian Ranch Subdivision contend that the protective covenants created in September 1980 prohibit development of anything but single-family homes on the lots. The owners of the Fields own a 19-acre lot in the subdivision. They have proposed 135 residences in a mix of single-family homes, apartments, duplexes and triplexes.
The lawsuit said that is in direct violation of the protective covenants that people relied upon when they bought their properties.
“This provision has never been amended or terminated since it was first adopted and is in full force and effect to this date for all properties located within the Arlian Ranch subdivision,” the lawsuit said.
The plaintiffs are Bruce Stolbach, Esther and Leonardo Guerrero, and Kim and Peter Bock, all homeowners in the Arlian Ranch subdivision. Their attorney is Tim Whitsitt.
Whitsitt said the plaintiffs don’t want the project built as proposed. They would like to see a project that conforms with existing zoning that allows one home per 2 acres for a total of nine homes.
Whitsitt said he was in touch with the development team recently and asked that they withdraw the application.
“They refused to withdraw,” he said.
When asked if the Eagle County commissioners should review the application before the lawsuit is settled, Whitsitt replied, “I think that’s open to some discussion.”
Commissioners were scheduled to begin their final round of review of the project today. However, because of chronic staffing shortages in the county planning office, the review will be tabled until later this summer. Whitsitt said he will notify commissioners about the lawsuit and ask them to place the application on the shelf when he gets the chance.
“There is no point to your proceeding with this,” he said, summarizing what he will say to the board.
Jody Edwards, the land-use attorney for the development group, said the lawsuit hasn’t been served yet and he didn’t have authorization to comment.
The Fields site is located on the south side of Highway 82, across from the entrance to Blue Lake. The development project has triggered a classic Roaring Fork Valley-style growth dispute. Established homeowners want their quality of life preserved and contend the project would bring too much traffic and congestion along Valley Road. They want it pared down.
Proponents contend the project will provide desperately needed attainable housing. The development group proposes to build 27 price-capped, deed-restricted units, which represents 58% more than the 17 required by Eagle County’s land-use code.
The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief and a declaratory judgment that the Fields must abide by the protective covenants.