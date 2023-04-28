Glenwood Springs community members who attended a neighborhood meeting on Thursday to learn about a proposed development project at the old Safeway location said they wanted to see less rental housing and a new grocery store.
The proposed mixed-use project would include 195 rental apartments, 20% of which would be deed-restricted for affordability, in addition to 15,508 square feet of commercial space across six buildings on the 5-acre property. Community members who attended Thursday’s event were able to interact with the development team and fill out comment cards about what they would like to see the project include or what they didn’t like about the project.
“This is great. These are the questions that every community is asking,” said Jeff Orsulak, an architect working on the project. “What’s there now is less than nothing. What we’re hoping is we start to revitalize that area.”
Team members presented a site plan, parking information, renderings of the six buildings and concepts of what the community could look like. The concept was based on Glenwood’s 2023 comprehensive plan, which zones the area as mixed-use and an ideal location for a pedestrian-friendly community.
Meeting attendees shared concerns over a variety of aspects of the project, most commonly the type of housing units that would be available and what type of stores would serve the commercial spaces. Some residents also voiced concerns over the proposed density and said there should be opportunities for people to purchase units.
Scott Russell, owner of the Aspen-based developer RGE Group that is under contract to purchase the property from Safeway, said the project will fill a hole in that area of town and added that he was proud that it followed the comprehensive plan. He noted that the most comments he heard on Thursday were about the type of housing and how much of it should be rental versus ownership.
“I’ve heard more good than bad,” he said. “I like this project because I think, at the end of the day, it’s delivering.”
The proposal includes two commercial buildings facing Grand Avenue and four other mixed-use buildings behind them. The residential buildings would be three stories high with parking spaces underneath. A traffic study is also underway to determine density in the area.
Compared to what was there before Safeway closed in 2019, Orsulak said people will see less commercial activity and a more vibrant space. He added that while the team was reading through the comprehensive plan, a theme that kept coming up was that the area was designated to be a secondary downtown core. With the Roaring Fork River and Rio Grande Trail nearby, there is opportunity for a walkable community with businesses facing the river.
“I’ve lived here for 22 years and we had these conversations 22 years ago, and we’re having them now,” said Orsulak, a Basalt resident. “This is a real opportunity to do something interesting, and it’s exciting.”
Mallory Redmon, a planner with Norris Design, said that the turnout on Thursday was better than she’d expected. A crowd filled the Sopris Room at the Glenwood Springs Community Center for nearly the entirety of the hour-and-a-half-long event. Redmon said that the most common comments she heard was that people wanted to see another grocery store on the property.
“It’s really what the market wants,” she said.
Going forward, the project team will spend the next few weeks creating a formal application to submit to the city. Redmon said the application will include all of the public feedback that was received on Thursday. The city will spend a minimum of eight weeks reviewing the application, and then it will move into the public approval process. Redmon estimated that the first public hearing would take place in about 12 weeks with the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission.
The formal application will be accessible to the public on the city’s website once it is submitted.