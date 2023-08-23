The Aspen City Council cleared the way for building new charging infrastructure for electric RFTA buses at Rubey Park Transit Center during a meeting on Tuesday. Residents living next to Rubey Park said the process to approve the chargers has not been open enough, and they are concerned about impacts to them and the community at large.
The Historic Preservation Commission, which is the final review authority for the project, voted unanimously on July 12 to approve a plan for the bus charging infrastructure. The council’s vote on Tuesday upholds that decision.
To prepare the site and install the first charger will cost around $500,000, according to city projections. The city had already opened a bid in search of contractors to build the project, pending approval. The city is aiming to complete at least one tower by the end of this year (a condition to utilize state funds for the project) and build the others later on. Construction on the first tower could begin in September.
The charging infrastructure will ultimately involve three 18-foot-tall charging towers positioned in the “rain garden,” or the strip of trees and shrubs that runs between Rubey Park’s main building and the alleyway on the northern edge of the bus terminal lot. Each charger will be accompanied by a transformer box, three power cabinets and a switchgear.
The charging towers will include a 16-foot boom arm, which is meant to swing over bus roofs and charge them from above. The towers will likely be made of non-reflective metal. All of the components, except for the transformer, will likely be painted green. The towers will include a single red and green light that indicates to bus drivers whether the bus is fully charged.
The HPC has approved the plan on the condition that they can see a sample of the charging equipment’s material before purchasing it.
The chargers can top up bus batteries in eight minutes, fast enough that buses will not need to be rotated out of service and down to the bus barn/fuel station at the Airport Business Center during the day to charge.
RFTA currently has eight electric buses in operation, with plans to convert 30% of its fleet to electric by 2040.
Some owners of residential units immediately to the north of Rubey Park are concerned about the project. The project’s approval process was rushed and they have been surprised by the number of people they speak to who are unaware of the project, they said.
Marina Rainer and Karen Day, who both own and live in units in the Park Place Condominiums building, said they received notices about the project and the HPC meeting two days before the meeting occurred. Even if the city mailed the notices on time, Rainer said, getting the notice two days before the meeting made it harder for people to attend.
In separate interviews, Rainer and Day both mentioned that during the 2015 renovations to Rubey Park, local residents had much more opportunity to make their voices heard and discuss changes with the city.
“The people who were in charge of the project worked very closely with all of us that are adjacent to Rubey Park to make it so that it would impact us the least,” Rainer said.
She added that she does not feel this has been the case with the latest project.
Rainer and Day added their concerns about the aesthetic appearance of the downtown core and the impact to their experience living in their units.
Despite concerns about the overall aesthetic, Rubey Park is technically not historically landmarked and contains no historically designated buildings. None of the buildings immediately next to Rubey Park are historically designated either.
In particular, Rainer worried that the addition of the chargers would eliminate some of the vegetation that shields her balcony from the buses as they pull in and out of the transit center. Day said they had to fight for that vegetation during the renovation process in 2015.
The plan submitted for approval by the HPC does include efforts to screen charging equipment with vegetation “to the extent practicable.” An exhibit to the plan states that the rain garden vegetation will closely resemble what is there today.
Installing the towers will require removing trees, and smaller trees are meant to be planted in their place.
Rainer and Day also expressed concern about the electric buses themselves. They mentioned that buses of the same make were recalled in 2023 after one of them combusted in Hamden, Connecticut, last year.
None of RFTA’s buses, which are a different year than the one that caught fire, were recalled.
Jeff Gorsuch, who owns, but does not live in, the two units in Park Place alongside Day’s and Rainer’s, has also expressed that he is upset about the project.
Gorsuch’s attorney Matthew Ferguson, who was technically representing Gorsuch Cooper LLC, sent a letter to City Attorney James True on Aug. 14 asking that the HPC and the city reconsider their approval of the charger project. The letter mentioned fire danger, aesthetics and potential health hazards to residents, citing a National Institutes of Health study on potential carcinogenic effects from charging stations.
The letter was not mentioned during Tuesday’s council meeting, though city staff did mention the possibility of producing a public information packet to address any worries about fire dangers related to electric buses.