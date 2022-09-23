The Aspen Airport Advisory Board is working toward a policy that will allow greater public input and outside comments into its monthly meetings and discussions that center on future expansion of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
Questions arose about the board’s role in facilitating public comment during and after a July advisory board meeting. Ellen Anderson, an Aspen Village resident who regularly monitors airport-related meetings and events, suggested that board members listen to two outside experts on the subject of greenhouse-gas emissions. The board is in the process of establishing a baseline of emissions generated by the airport so that the county can begin working toward the stated goal — developed during the pre-pandemic ASE Vision process — of reducing airport-caused pollution by 30% by 2030.
However, the advisory board and county staff, which started holding meetings early this year, were caught by surprise. The experts weren’t scheduled on the agenda — the county has its own contracted consultants who were slated to talk — and the only public comment allowed was the local government standard of three minutes per person at the beginning of each meeting. Later in the meeting, however, board members did take time to query the outside experts about their preferred methods of establishing emissions baselines.
Since the midsummer meeting, the advisory board has held a retreat to discuss not only emissions but internal and external communications. And, at its regular monthly meeting last week, there was general consensus for crafting of policy to allow more public comment and outside input. Decisions about the process — such as whether to allow comment at the end of the board’s meetings as well as the beginning, or at other times such as before an advisory vote is taken — could be reached at the board’s October meeting.
Jacque Francis, who chairs the board, said the public should not be concerned that the county is trying to steer the public process toward its own conclusions. Community interest in the advisory board, which will eventually make recommendations on expansion issues to the Board of County Commissioners, is high. Seventy-five people sought positions on the seven-member advisory board last year — an unusually high number for a volunteer entity with no ultimate deciding power.
“We’re not just being spoon fed stuff, we are telling staff and the consultants what we want them to get for us,” Francis said. “That’s a really important thing that the community should know; we’re listening to the voices out there that are saying, ‘This is being steered by somebody.’ We’re saying, no, we’re not going to let this be steered by somebody, we actually are trying to learn the subject matter and we are asking for other opinions.”
Complaints that the airport expansion discussions are being steered by county officials, or their consultants or some other powerful entity are nothing new. Several critics spoke out during the aforementioned 2019-20 ASE Vision process, a county-funded initiative that involved more than 100 area residents who joined committees and participated in a yearlong series of meetings to develop a blueprint for the future of the airport.
Another issue that has come about with the fledgling advisory board is its workload. The emissions baseline topic hasn’t been settled yet, and a host of other subjects await discussion, including but not limited to terminal redevelopment, the airport layout plan required by the Federal Aviation Administration as a precursor to capital project funding, and the controversial ASE Vision recommendation of widening the runway. That latter goal would raise the airport from its Airport Design Group II status to ADG III status, allowing larger aircraft to use the facility. Currently, only aircraft with wingspans of 95 feet or less may land at the Aspen airport.
With many issues waiting to be addressed, some board members have suggested that the advisory board meet twice a month, which could be difficult for participants who have other jobs and obligations. Allowing outside experts to address the board on various issues when the county already has consultants on its payroll also has been cited as something that could slow down the board’s forward movement.
Francis said the new board has taken a while to gel, but she believes progress will be made following recent discussions about the board’s actual role — to make recommendations to county commissioners about the airport’s future expansion. Day-to-day airport situations and decisions do not fall under the board’s purview.
“We’re working on a set of guiding principles,” Francis said. “We all understand the need to respect and listen to our fellow board members and have a dialogue that brings in different voices. I don’t want to say ‘opinions,’ because it’s more than that. It’s about bringing different expertise to the table. And I think having that expertise, from the county’s consultants or from the outside, is important for us to be productive and successful.”
Airport advisory board member Valerie Braun was a member of the ASE Vision committee that voted on several goals that would carry the title "Common Ground Recommendations." During a community presentation, however, Braun offered a minority opinion, given that she was opposed to the recommendation of widening the runway.
Braun said when she served on the overarching ASE Vision committee there was a meeting in which the opinions of several outside consultants — including those of Old Snowmass resident Amory Lovins, a renowned physicist and energy expert — were sought and received. The new airport advisory board could benefit from a meeting with Lovins and others who have different perspectives on how the airport expansion could be handled, she said.
“They were experts in their field, and they each kind of took a topic and made presentations, and then we had a significantly long period of time to do question and answers,” Braun recalled. “It was a very good event. I also think it helped people to have a little bit more open-mindedness. This would be a good thing to do with the airport board.”
Braun said two monthly meetings might allow for better discussions, because with one, two-hour meeting each month, “every minute is precious.”
“I’m taking the county at its word that they’re perfectly willing to have us run the meetings the way we want to run the meetings — within the guidelines of our bylaws, obviously,” Braun said. “I don’t think there’s going to be any resistance to it. We just need to get to a point where we can have enough time to actually be able to have a meeting — like we did that time on the ASE Vision committee — where we just let ideas flow: a meeting that’s not as scripted.”
Rich Englehart, the deputy county manager who is a liaison to the board and also airport staff, said it’s OK for the board to develop a formal public-comment system for various points of the meetings instead of only at the beginning.
As for holding two monthly meetings, Englehart said it would be difficult for members who have jobs, but subcommittees could be formed to tackle topics and hold discussions outside of regular monthly meetings.