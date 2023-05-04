Development is paying its way, at least when it comes to emergency response equipment.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue put a new ambulance into service in Basalt Wednesday after using impact fees collected in the Basalt district to acquire it. The impact fees are levied on new construction and major remodels.
“There were no tax dollars used to acquire this ambulance,” said Fire Chief Scott Thompson.
The cost was $296,065.
Firefighters and emergency medical personnel officially christened the ambulance in a short ceremony. It’s traditional to put a new fire engine in service by “wetting it down” with water from the truck it is replacing. In this case, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue used a few squirts from an IV bag from the old ambulance to welcome in the new ambulance.
Department personnel then pushed the new ambulance into its bay at the Basalt Fire Station. Thompson said that’s a tradition with roots from the period when fire engines were horse drawn. Firefighters would manually push the equipment back into the fire station after an operation.
The delivery of ambulances, like most new vehicles, is dictated by supply chain shortages. The department ordered the chassis nearly two years before delivery. Once delivered to the manufacturer, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue had several custom safety and functional features added inside, according to Richard Cornelius, deputy chief of operations.
Medical personnel will use front-facing seats located adjacent to where a patient is strapped in. The seats swivel and lock in at 45- and 90-degree angles to the patient area. They replace bench seats where the medical personnel weren’t secured. The new seats come with four-point restraints that provide enough flexibility to allow them to undertake life-saving care.
“We want people sitting down in a four-point restraint while they are providing care,” he said.
All vital equipment is within arm’s length of the secured medical personnel, Cornelius said. All equipment is secured in drawers and cabinets so there are no projectiles in case of an accident or rough ride.
Another important upgrade is an air lock between the cab and patient compartment. That became a glaring need during treatment of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s a feature needed on a regular basis, Cornelius said.
The ambulance also has a built-in air and surface disinfectant system that can be activated after a mission. Hydraulic springs in the new rig provide a smoother ride.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue is awaiting delivery of another ambulance that will be purchased via a grant from the state of Colorado. Delivery has been delayed and the price went up $40,000 between February to November, Cornelius said. It’s not known yet when that ambulance will be delivered and ready to roll.