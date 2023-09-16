Aspen School District is adding an internal approach to security and safety, appointing aviation teacher Garrett Seddon to a newly created role of director of safety and security.
Seven months after the district was rocked with hoax calls of an active shooter on campus, it has taken strides to amp up its campus security. The creation of Seddon’s new position dedicates a person to focus the schools on thinking “safety first” at all times, he said in a phone call with Aspen Daily News earlier this week.
“In the new role here, I think the district really identified that we needed this position to help strengthen the overall safety and security of the campus, because promoting a conducive learning environment is making sure that the students, the staff and the community feel safe,” Seddon said. “It’s to provide that continuity between different departments and make sure that safety is considered in a lot of things that we’re working on.”
Seddon said that includes ensuring that hardware is working the way it is supposed to and that staff and students have a channel to communicate concerns and “facilitate those discussions.”
During the current bond project the district has committed more than $7 million to safety and security projects, according to an August update to the district’s board of education. These range from updates to fire alarms to adding security cameras, redoing the entryways at each of the three schools to force check-in with the main office before accessing the building and other measures.
In the wake of the Feb. 22 lockdown resulting from a menacing phone call directed at the schools, confusion ran rampant about what was actually happening, if the threat was real and how parents should respond — namely how and where to pick up their children. The district and local officials held a town hall to discuss the response to the event and said that streamlining communication within the schools and the community, should another crisis situation arise, was a priority.
Over the summer, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office added a second school resource officer to its ranks — third overall serving ASD, as Aspen funds another — that allows expanded coverage of the public schools in addition to other local schools like Aspen Community School and Aspen Country Day School.
Bringing it all into cohesion is now Seddon’s jurisdiction.
“We worked on building security through the summer upgrading doors, keys, cameras and protocols,” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said in a release. “Our entire staff is trained in our emergency response protocols and continues to drill and practice in the event of an emergency. Garrett is the right person to ensure that all the pieces of our safety program come together and are in sync.”
From Seddon’s perspective, the foundation of a safe and secure campus is conditioning everyone involved to think about safety as often as possible.
“Looking at the culture is a big one there,” Seddon said. “Making sure that we’re promoting a positive safety culture and that we’re really putting safety first, I think we all do that, but trying to put some intentionality behind it and making sure that we’re putting safety first every step of the way.”
Seddon’s background is mostly in aviation — and he’ll continue his role as the district’s aviation director and instructor of aeronautics — but he also served as the training, safety and standards coordinator at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport for four years. According to his LinkedIn page, he’s also been a systems projects manager for the Colorado Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting and a commander for the Colorado Army National Guard.
He highlighted a “stop the prop” campaign to spread awareness of the security compromise that leaving an exterior door propped open poses. But Seddon also noted that much of the culture development will be passive to students, rather than an acute, active effort. Much of it will come via diffusion from teachers that “have been doing this for decades,” he said.
“It might be a little more passive for the students, but they can see people with radios, they can see … positive identification, so making sure all staff members have their badge,” Seddon said. “If students are aware of it, that’s kind of up to their own situational awareness whether they recognize that or not, but we’re trying to make these small changes.”
Seddon called the approach to security “multi-layered.” Access to facilities is ID-restricted at the main office and subject to a screening process, then there’s an emergency notification system, then additional infrastructure with cameras and other hardware as examples. At the root of it all is the cultural component.
Information on the district’s safety protocols and communication channels is available on its website, aspenk12.net.