The Aspen Daily News conducted an interview recently with Dan Bartholomew, the new director of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. Bartholomew, who has 25 years of airport management experience, began his role with the airport on May 10.
The county embarked upon a national search for a new airport manager following the retirement of John Kinney, who held the post from December 2014 until last August. Bartholomew was selected by Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock early this year after Peacock received input from county commissioners and staff, as well as members of the ASE Vision Committee, which though much of 2019 and early 2020 mapped out a process for the airport’s future redevelopment, including recommendations to redevelop the terminal building into a more user-friendly structure and widen the runway to accommodate the next generation of aircraft. Those projects have yet to begin; and the controversial issue of widening the runway was effectively put on hold last year by county commissioners.
Here’s what Bartholomew had to say:
Aspen Daily News: What is your most recent background? Where were you working before you took this job with Pitkin County?
Bartholomew: My most recent position was with the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, in Reno, Nevada, where I was vice president of planning, engineering and environmental management. In many ways [the airport, the job and my role] was similar to Aspen. It’s a high-elevation airport. It was limited in capacity, similar to here. The community was very engaged in the facility, which is a good thing.
ADN: Why were you interested in the airport manager’s job at ASE? What drew you to this area and this position?
Bartholomew: Well, let’s face it, it is Aspen and it’s in the mountains of Colorado, so that was definitely a bonus to everything. But, I’m an industrial engineer by education, also a city planner and other things, but it was the engineer in me that wanted to tackle some of the interesting issues and problems here at the airport. Not only the physics of the airfield, but how do you accomplish a redevelopment in an environment where you have to navigate community concerns. It was probably the most difficult set of airport projects anywhere, because it’s a difficult operational environment for an airport here but you also have very strong community engagement. You also have an airfield that is very constrained; the footprint is very small. There is very little wiggle room for any type of changes. Add the three of those together and it makes for a very challenging and interesting problem to find a solution to.
ADN: Before accepting the job, what were some of your chief concerns about it? What did you foresee as some of the challenges or issues that would be particularly inherent to the position, ASE and the community at large?
Bartholomew: My primary concern was having the support of my superiors here. [I could tell] it was a very political situation, and I’d be trying to solve issues that involve grants, operational funds, the environment, noise, air service and also community concerns. That’s not an easy environment for any municipal leader. So I was concerned: Would I have the backing of the people I would be working for to help me navigate and find solutions?
I’ve been nothing but impressed, I’d almost even say inspired, by the individuals here. It’s the most transparent and engaging environment I’ve ever experienced, and very collaborative. I’m almost pinching myself sometimes by the willingness of this community to find solutions. … You have almost token community engagement in other places. Here, it’s real.
ADN: Were you told beforehand about the ASE Vision process? What did you think about its recommendations? What do you see as your role in implementing some of those recommendations? What’s first on the list?
Bartholomew: [While interviewing] they sent me information about the ASE Vision process. I was quite impressed by the process in general. I’d never seen a community process like that with that many meetings and that many engaged individuals, and to actually codify a community vision and values into a document. It definitely showed how engaged the community would be with the airport and what happens with the airport. Here, it’s a lot more than a check-in from the [community]; it’s more of a guidance thing.
This is the community’s airport, it’s not my airport. I work at the airport and for the county. Doing the best I can to try to implement projects according to the ASE Vision statement is my job and my mission.
I’m not the only one making those decisions. We also have a number of agencies that have a say in how the airport is developed: the Federal Aviation Administration, the Colorado Department of Transportation. And we also have stakeholders: the airlines, general aviation. I’m definitely not working in a vacuum there. And some of them hold the funding needed to implement many of those items.
I’ve yet to see any items that came out of the visioning process that are not implementable. However, it comes down to the fact that there are other organizations and entities that perhaps have a bigger say in what gets implemented or not. As far as what is first, second and third, that primarily comes down to funding. Terminal room probably needs to be the first one. We struggle every day with capacity at our terminal … which probably is at or near the end of its useful life.
ADN: Has the pandemic and the changing face of the travel world made some of those recommendations obsolete or moot? The document was largely created before the onset of the COVID-19 situation.
Bartholomew: Really, COVID has had no impact on the ASE Vision recommendations. Going back to the terminal: With all the pent-up demand due to COVID, we are seeing that demand being released and people traveling so much more. And we are reaching capacity at the terminal that much faster.
It’s made funding a little more challenging now. A number of things were put on hold during COVID. When it comes to federal funding, we compete with airports around the country for a finite amount of funding and they are experiencing a lot of the same things with their terminals. COVID will probably impact the timing of when we can implement some of these things because of the lack of available funding.
ADN: The commercial airlines use the CRJ-700 to serve their flights into and out of Aspen. Do you think the CRJ-700’s time is at an end, or do you see it as an aircraft that will have a greater amount of longevity than was suggested during the ASE Vision process? Much of the impetus behind the process was related to the so-called expected retirement of the CRJ-700 by the airlines.
Bartholomew: Its time is coming to an end. It’s an aging aircraft now. The last one was produced almost a decade ago. Over time, aircraft like that becomes a business decision for the airlines. Is it going to cost more to maintain it than they can make revenue from it? Can they get parts? Is it in the shop more than it’s flying? They are starting to hit that point a little bit.
[There have been some reports] about it going back into production. The only thing that gives me pause on that is, as you read those articles, all the verbiage is “manufacturer A is possibly thinking about restarting production.” So there is really no clear business plan that somebody is going to do it. It could be years before somebody turns that switch and a possible lifetime before anything gets produced. We’re talking about a fair amount of time there that we may not have.
ADN: Is there an aircraft that you think would be perfect for this airport?
Bartholomew: I don’t know that there’s a perfect aircraft for any airport. I would say the most ideal aircraft for this airport is probably the Airbus-220 fleet. It’s sort of a happy medium between the larger 737s and the smaller CRJ-700s. On top of that, it’s relatively quiet, fuel efficient and it carries an ideal number of passengers. I would say it’s right for this airport and this community.