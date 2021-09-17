The Aspen School District announced on Tuesday that a new athletic director was recently hired, after previous director Martha Richards announced her departure last month.
New hire John Castrese is coming from the Washington, D.C. area and has more than 15 years of experience in athletic and educational programming, according to a press release from the school district. The Skiers’ programs have already impressed him, he said, and he hopes to keep the students motivated and make a difference in the Aspen community.
“I know they are so good at what they do, and that’s really what impressed me the most,” he said through an American Sign Language interpreter. “My philosophy is to always work with people who are better than me. That way we know that that program is going to be strong, and I really look forward to that.”
Castrese is coming from the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in D.C., where he worked as director of student life and athletic director. He also played defensive tackle on the football team at the University of North Texas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, management, sociology, emergency administration and planning, and a master’s in sports administration and kinesiology, according to the release.
While leading winter sports programs will be a new experience for him, Castrese said that he is excited to immerse himself in all of Aspen’s sports. He added that he enjoys snowboarding about twice a year and is looking forward to cooler weather and living in a small town. He admitted that football holds a special place in his heart, but is excited to support all of the sports at Aspen High School.
“I’m the No. 1 fan for every single sport there is,” he said. “The positive effect that sports has on everybody keeps me going.”
Castrese will oversee 25 varsity sports at Aspen High School, said principal Sarah Strassburger, including all coaches, scheduling, compliance and game coverage. In addition to his work experience, she said that Castrese’s enthusiasm and positive energy made him stand out.
“We are thrilled to have John at the helm of AHS athletics,” Strassburger said via email. “He did his homework regarding our school, our coaches and our community and he is ready to hit the ground running.”
The school district announced at the time of Richards’ departure that it would begin the search for a new athletic director immediately, hoping to replace Richards before fall sports teams began practices. Richards held the position since July 2017, and left in August to return to coaching women’s golf at the University of Denver.
The district searched nationwide for a replacement for Richards. Castrese said he feels honored to have been selected.
“I think that really shows that they put a lot of faith and trust in me, and that I’ll be able to align with their goals,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to working with the students and the coaches, and I love to see the opportunities for growth and development that they have and how they run the program. I want to learn from them.”
Castrese said he is looking forward to the move despite the long drive. He plans to leave D.C. this weekend and make his way to Aspen with a stop in St. Louis, and his first day of school will be Sept. 27.