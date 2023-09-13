Aspen Skiing Co. announced on Tuesday that new terrain being developed on Aspen Mountain in time for the upcoming ski season will be called “Hero’s.” The area formerly was known as “Pandora’s.”
The “Hero’s” name will honor all of those who played an instrumental role in the exploration and opening of Aspen Mountain’s new terrain expansion, according to a news release.
SkiCo made a live announcement about the name, and the people it recognizes, during an event put on with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association at Buttermilk Mountain Lodge.
Geoff Buchheister, who took the reins as CEO of SkiCo on March 1, replacing Mike Kaplan, struck a somber tone when he explained the reason behind the “Hero’s” name, which was inspired by the late Jim Crown.
Crown is the former managing partner of SkiCo who died in a vehicular accident at Aspen Motorsports Park racetrack in Woody Creek in June. Crown’s leadership also was a major factor in Buchheister’s decision to leave his chief operating officer’s post at Whistler Blackcomb, the largest ski resort in North America.
“I thought about the word ‘hero’ and I talked with Jim’s family about the word ‘hero,” Buchheister told the crowd gathered for the annual fall event called the “Afternoon Blend.” “It’s an ancient term. A hero was a mortal who had done something so far beyond the normal scope of human experience that when he left an immortal memory formed.”
Crown fit the “hero” bill, Buchheister said.
“An Aspen hero for 37 years, a hero to all of us at the Aspen Skiing Co.,” he said. “A hero to his wife, Paula, and his four children. … always working not only to get it done, but to get it right. Those are the things he inspired me to do.”
As well, the new name “honors many of the heroes of the resort who had significant ties to this terrain,” the release said.
Buchheister ticked off runs that will be dedicated to the first female ski instructor, Elli Iselin, 10th Mountain soldier Percy Rideout and pivotal ski patrol members like Eric Kinsman and Cory Brettmann. Tim Howe, who originally coined the name Pandora’s Box, will be recognized with a glade named after him. The Crown family also has chosen other trail names that honor Jim Crown’s “life, loves and amusements,” the release said.
The “Hero’s” nomenclature will stay true to historical Pandora’s trail names like Powerline and Harris’s Wall, the release said. For many years, the Pandora’s terrain was widely used by skiers and snowboarders, though it lay outside the official Aspen Mountain boundaries.
The Hero’s area will expand Aspen Mountain’s skiable terrain by more than 20% and is SkiCo’s first major improvementto the mountain since 1986 when the Silver Queen Gondola debuted. The Hero’s high-speed quad chairlift will have a vertical ascent of 1,224 feet and will ferry riders to the top in just over four minutes, according to Buchheister’s presentation.
“Aspen Snowmass is announcing a new name for the lift and adjacent terrain. Formerly referred to as Pandora’s, the new high-speed quad and surrounding terrain pod will be named Hero’s to honor all of the people who brought this project to life, most impactfully Jim Crown, whose vision and leadership helped bring this ambitious expansion to reality,” the release stated.