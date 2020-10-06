In some ways, the new ValleyOrtho satellite clinic opening in downtown Aspen feels like getting the gang back together, Dr. Tomas Pevny said Monday evening.
Together with his longtime colleague Dr. Mark Purnell, the two staples of the Roaring Fork Valley’s orthopedic scene will begin accepting patients under their new arrangement with Valley View Hospital in December.
“Dr. Purnell has been here longer than I have,” Pevny said. “And we’ve worked together my whole career, so we’ve always had a mutual respect for one another — for our abilities as surgeons and just as human beings and how we treat people.”
Purnell began practicing in Aspen in 1985; Pevny began his Aspen career a decade later, in 1995.
“Aspen is not just the community I serve, it is my home,” Purnell said in a statement.
Before joining the ValleyOrtho team this year, before Pevny’s tenure as a staff physician with Aspen Valley Hospital’s AspenOrtho and Purnell’s time contracting with the entity, there was Aspen Orthopaedic Associates. That private clinic enjoyed a 58-year run in Aspen, until 2016, the same year Pevny joined AVH.
Purnell is not the only Orthopaedic Associates alum Pevny looks forward to working with again.
“Over the years, even though I’ve been AVH-based, I’ve always had a great relationship with [Valley View’s] administration. George Trantow, he used to run our practice when we were in private practice,” Pevny said of the former Orthopaedic Associates executive director turned VVH chief of physician operations. “So I knew him very well. I don’t know if I initiated it or he called me, but I think it was a relationship that was meant to happen, regardless, just because of our previous working together and our mutual respect.”
VVH CEO Dr. Brian Murphy also couldn’t clearly recall the details of how Pevny came into the Glenwood Springs entity’s fold, but he expressed sincere excitement about both new team members.
“Roughly, it was kind of midsummer — maybe around the July timeframe — that we started having some very loose discussions about opportunities,” Murphy said.
When it became clear that Pevny and Purnell would not be continuing their professional relationships with AVH, Murphy saw the potential for “incredible opportunities, given their commitment and experience servicing the community. Those loose discussions obviously got traction, and here we are with a really exciting plan for our community.”
Rumors about Pevny’s future started circulating as AVH was cementing details of its strategic partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the latter of which will absorb the AspenOrtho brand in December.
“I heard I was moving to Florida,” he chuckled. “I’m staying put.”
The AVH-Steadman announcement came in September, along with the list of physicians who will comprise the team come December. Aspen patients will likely recognize existing orthopedic surgeons Drs. Waqqar Khan-Faroqui and Thea Wojtkowski, but talks between Steadman and Pevny did not yield an employment offer.
“I’m still scratching my head, because our hospital forever has always touted the great results that orthopedic gets,” Pevny said.
Murphy said that neither area hospital should be surprised by the other’s plans and that it has been a very transparent process in both instances.
“To be perfectly honest, they were transparent with us as they made decisions to partner with The Steadman group, and we were equally transparent with them to let them know what we were doing,” he said, adding that the two entities enjoy several partnerships in other arenas ranging from oncology to urology to spine surgeries.
Ultimately, Murphy continued, the arrangement benefits all involved.
“[This was] all done with the focus of best serving the community,” he said. “There will be no change in insurance coverage — including Medicare and Medicaid — and they will be able to continue to serve any of their past patients. Our entire Valley View system operates in that capacity: we are incredibly inclusive with taking any patient that’s in need of care.”
Pevny cited the culture at VVH and the ability to seamlessly continue treating patients as main reasons for his excitement for this next chapter.
“It will be different, but not much different. My plan — and Valley View Hospital’s plan — is for me to maintain my practice in the upper midvalley, which I’ve always done,” he said. “The thing I’m excited about is they have great leadership at that hospital. They’re very physician oriented, physician friendly. Most importantly, they place a priority on the community.”
Both Pevny and Purnell will each spend one day a week at Willits HealthCare in Basalt in addition to their time at the new Aspen clinic, 101 Founders Place, in the same building as Aspen Medical Care.
“As far as accessibility and availability, it will be very easy for my existing patients and new patients to see me in the same place they’ve seen me before,” Pevny said. “The difference will be that I’ll be doing most of my surgical procedures in the midvalley, and I’ll be doing my bigger cases — like knee replacements, etc. — down in Valley View.”
Patients who want to schedule appointments months in advance with either Pevny or Purnell may do so by calling 970-384-7140.
Pevny, in his experience, has already seen an influx of patients this summer that mirrors the uptick in the longer-term population in the valley amid COVID-19.
“Anecdotally, looking back this summer, it’s been busy,” he said. “All the people who are moving from urban areas and big cities, which is evidenced by what’s happening with our real estate, it just seems like there’s a lot more people in the valley full time. The kind of ironic thing about this whole change and rumors going on the last several months is I’ve been busier than I’ve ever been.”