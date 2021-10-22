50 Eggs Hospitality Group said Thursday it will be creating nearly 103 new full- and part-time jobs with the opening of its Chica dining concept in downtown Aspen’s Residences at the Little Nell.
Helmed by celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, Aspen will be Chica’s third location overall and will open in late November, just in time for the 2021-22 ski season, a news release says. Its other two locations are in Las Vegas and Miami.
Chica is looking to fill 103 full and part-time jobs before its doors open. Available positions include manager, sommelier, floor sommelier, prep cooks, bartenders, servers, server assistants, food runners, barbacks, hosts, line cooks, pastry chefs, receivers and a Maître D.
“50 Eggs Hospitality Group prides itself on cultivating a team environment, surrounded by passionate and driven peers. Chica will offer employees a $500 sign-on bonus to be paid out 90 days from their start day and a $200 referral bonus program,” the release states.
Other incentives include competitive pay; health, dental and vision benefits; a Safe Harbor 401K plan; flexible schedules; daily family meals; and more.
Housing assistance is available to management positions. Opportunities for continued growth and development include options to open new restaurants, relocation for new positions and travel to work with the task force, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the growing workforce in Aspen,” said 50 Eggs Hospitality Group Founder and CEO John Kunkel in a prepared statement. “We are seeking qualified team members with a passion for food and first-class hospitality and look forward to being a pillar in the Aspen community for locals and visitors alike.”
Positioned at the base of Aspen Mountain at 501 E. Dean St., the 4,335-square-foot restaurant boasts an additional 2,969 square feet of patio space with an outdoor bar and views of the ski area.
“The restaurant will be open year-round for locals and visitors alike to enjoy lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, as well as après-ski and late night. Offering a total of 165 indoor and outdoor seats, this new hotspot will serve as a gathering place for Aspen’s stylish visitors and locals,” the release says.
Chef Garcia — best known for television roles on “Top Chef Masters,” “America’s Next Great Restaurant” and Univision’s “Despierta America” — has focused her entire career around bringing the robust and vibrant flavors of Latin cooking to a global audience, the release adds.
The Aspen expansion of Chica features classic renditions and signature interpretations of Latin American dishes, an award- winning wine and cocktail program and a dining experience complete with live entertainment, according to the release. The menu draws from Chica’s Miami and Las Vegas locations and also showcases new dishes. It also allows guests to explore the bold flavors of Latin American cuisine as one culture, with influences from Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and more.
Interested job seekers may apply online by visiting harri.com/Chica-Aspen. 50 Eggs Hospitality Group is currently conducting initial phone interviews and will be doing in-person interviews in Aspen in November.