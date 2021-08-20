As people have begun taking off their masks and seeing new faces among their neighbors, the Aspen-Snowmass brand recently unveiled a fresh take on its logo.
The timing was serendipitous, as it was meant more to coincide with Aspen Skiing Co. celebrating its 75th anniversary than emerging on the other side of a pandemic — the newly modernized aspen leaf emblem was roughly three years in the making, explained Erin Sprague, senior vice president and chief brand officer.
“We decided about three years ago to take a comprehensive look at our overall brand strategy and really look at it from the ground up — work on our platform, our company strategy and architecture,” she said. “And visual identity is a piece of that.”
The new iteration of the logo — which Sprague emphasized represents “an evolution, not a revolution” of the brand aesthetic — is meant as a sort of window through which guests and locals alike can peer into the future Aspen-Snowmass experience, while still holding space and respect for the past, she continued.
“I think one of the things that’s so wonderful about Aspen is we have such a strong history as a community in design excellence. It’s a competitive advantage for Aspen, all the way back to Elizabeth Paepcke and Herbert Bayer,” she said. When Elizabeth Paepcke and her husband Walter made Aspen their home, they subsequently commissioned Bayer, the Bauhaus master, to design the Aspen Institute campus.
Among Walter Paepcke’s robust legacy in Aspen is his “Aspen Idea” — that is, a place where leaders and artists could nourish their minds, bodies and spirits, putting equal importance on each.
It’s an idea that Sprague said still serves as a foundational aspect of the SkiCo brand (Walter Paepcke was part of the group that founded SkiCo in 1946).
“I think the other really special piece of our brand is that it’s really about intersections,” she said. “We really view our position at the intersection of recreation, nature and culture. That is different than other resort communities, and that’s something our guests, employees — people who love this place — that’s something that’s really valued. So being able to showcase some of those intersections is going to strengthen the differentiation of Aspen-Snowmass.”
As for exactly how that’s going to manifest, Sprague said that in addition to the logo itself replacing its former version on physical landmarks in the area — perhaps most notably on the gondola cars, which has already occurred on the Elk Camp Gondola, with the Silver Queen Gondola next in line — the new mark also offers more possibility for digital storytelling and engagement.
“With the idea of the window through which we help guide an experience, we can put a guest or a photo or an asset into that window. We can work with it a little bit more playfully, and we can use motion in ways that we haven’t,” she said, adding that the new logo will become the consistent visual messaging element for other arenas, from e-commerce to Aspen-Snowmass’ soon-to-be launched outerwear apparel brand, ASPENX.
“We had really significant e-commerce growth last year — guests want to purchase their tickets in advance and don’t want to walk into a ticket office. So we’re looking at how do we make that process better, and that is a guest experience perspective and obviously visual design, identity is a bookend on that,” Sprague said. “And we’re also seeking to better connect our ski operations, our hotel operations — we own the Little Nell and the Limelight — and some new ideas. We have a new retail and apparel business launching this fall. We’ll see this in a lot of different types of assets.”
Of course, despite about 80 interviews to gather community input and an entire internal brand working group with members from every department, not everyone is a fan of the new logo. One need look no further than the Aspen-Snowmass social media channels to get a glimpse of some of the less-than-positive feedback.
“Why ‘fix’ something that was not broken that looked like an Aspen leaf, beautifully integrating Snowmass? Now we’ve got an ace of spades or an acorn,” lamented Chris Lewis.
“Looks like someone from marketing likes to play poker,” Gordon Roberts quipped.
“The old logo was more unique. The new has too much empty space,” Amichai Porges offered.
But Sprague and her colleagues take such commentary in stride. In fact, in some respects, they were expecting worse.
“The best companies in the world go through these evolutions because markets change, customers change, strategies change in response to those different conditions,” she said. “So we’re at a moment now as Aspen-Snowmass we’re looking to of course bring the past with us, but we’re looking at a new phase, a new stage.
“Change is always hard, but I think that when we take the time to really explain the meaning and that this is really about connecting with new demographics — really connecting with our guests, really prioritizing the importance of design — I think a lot of people really start to understand it. We teased it a little bit on social and got a more positive response than we expected,” she continued.
And for Sprague in particular, the logo is only the most topical point of a much deeper, more exciting conversation.
“Our brand is very much about tension. First and foremost, we’re value-led, we’re purpose-led. Our sustainability practices certainly embody that, our employee practices. And yes, we are certainly a destination that not everyone can come to,” she said. “But we seek to impact everyone through digital storytelling, through the scale of our work here, through the model that we can set. One of the goals of our overall grand strategy is to expand our positive impact in the world. Seventy-five years in, we feel like we’re just getting started on that.”