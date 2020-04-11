During one of the most holy weeks of the year, pastors and rabbis in Aspen and Snowmass Village are doing things differently to stay connected to their flocks.
Online gatherings for many houses of worship have become de rigueur during the pandemic, as they hew to the rules of social distancing and not allow groups of more than five people at a time.
Rabbis Emily and Scott Segal from the Aspen Jewish Congregation created a nine-part step-by-step video “Seder Guide 2020” for Passover that’s so thorough, “you’ll be ready to lead your Seder from the comfort of home,” it purports. Find their services streaming at aspenjewish.org.
During the first installment, Rabbi Emily explains the meaning behind some of the traditions, including wine as a symbol of joy that lifts us up, how candles help to symbolically light up the holiday and that “seder” actually means order. There’s music, readings and a toast packed into the first video in the multipart seder guide that closes with “L’chaim,” or “to life,” and the rabbi thanking God for bringing us to this moment in time.
AJC also hosted an online afterparty on April 8, the first night of Passover, which continues through April 15.
The Chabad Jewish Community Center (jccaspen.com) under the leadership of Rabbi Mendel Mintz, also offered instructions on Zoom for “DIY Seder” which demonstrates “Everything you need to know to make your own meaningful seder at home.”
Drive-thru celebrations
On Saturday, April 11, Cornerstone Christian Center is hosting a community drive-thru event in Basalt. It’s open to all members of the community “who would like to receive filled Easter eggs and meals,” according to its Facebook post. The church is located at 20449 Highway 82 in Basalt and online services and inspirational words by senior pastor Jim Tarr may be found on Facebook.
The restaurant Slow Groovin’ will provide BBQ on Saturday for the first 200 families to turn out; 30 filled Easter eggs per car will be offered.
The Snowmass Chapel has been hosting online services for at least three years at snowmasschapel.org and was well positioned for the pivot to virtual worship. Its regular viewing audience includes congregants tuning in from as far away as Australia and Italy, according to pastor Robert DeWetter.
On Easter Sunday, both DeWetter and assistant pastor Charla Belinski will lead services before an empty church. They’ll be accompanied by music director Paul Dankers and musician Mischa Schoepe, while Adam Gilbert will handle the audio and video aspects.
On Thursday night, filming of a brass quintet was scheduled to take place, with their music due to be inserted into the Snowmass Chapel’s Easter online service.
Originally, an Easter celebration was planned for Gwyn’s at High Alpine, but that was cancelled after the governor on March 14 ordered the state’s ski areas to close.
DeWetter said the church leaders then started to think about, “What could we do that’s fun and different?”
They decided on a car parade to pass by the residences of six people in the village who are homebound.
“We’re inviting people to meet in their cars” at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday outside the chapel, 5307 Owl Creek Road, he said. “We’ll have a parade of horns and bell ringing to remind people it’s Easter and we care about them. It’s a visible way to reach out to people.”
Participants won’t get out of their cars,” the pastor promised, and appropriate distancing will be enforced.
Prior to the car parade and at the conclusion of the Easter Sunday services (at 10 a.m.), the reverend said, “We are asking people watching from all over the world to go outside and ring bells. If they don’t have bells then to bang on their pots and pans.”
Other Aspen-area houses of worship that are hosting holiday services during Easter week include: Aspen Chapel (aspenchapel.org); Christ Episcopal Church (christchurchaspen.org); Crossroads Church (ccaspen.com) and St. Mary Catholic Church (stmaryaspen.org).