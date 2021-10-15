The nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter has a lot on its plate following the recent retirement of Dr. Vince Savage, who founded the organization and ran it for 12 years.
Patricia Bukur is the nonprofit’s interim director after serving as development director. Monica Brutout’s role has changed from case manager to program director. They are both in the process of reorganizing the organization’s day shelter space in Pitkin County’s human services building to improve efficiency, both for staff and the clients they serve.
“There’s a lot of hard work to do,” Bukur said earlier this week. “The hours are long and it’s not glamorous. But it’s a role that can create positive change, and it’s rewarding.”
On Oct. 8 at a virtual gathering of county human services officials and local stakeholders who meet regularly as a coalition to discuss issues related to homelessness and housing stability, it was mentioned without elaboration that Savage had resigned from the nonprofit.
Savage has not returned several calls seeking comment. Bukur said earlier this week that Savage has officially retired due to health issues.
“Vince worked super hard for more than 12 years,” she said. “The Aspen Homeless Shelter board and staff will miss him.”
A news release from the nonprofit’s board of directors, issued Thursday, goes further to praise Savage’s work.
“Dr. Savage, a counseling psychologist, has dedicated the majority of his life to social issues and during his time in Aspen has worked to provide safe shelter and social justice for the least fortunate, mentally challenged and those suffering from addiction in our community,” the release says.
Savage grew up in Bloomington, Indiana, where his father was a professor of journalism at the University of Indiana, which he later attended and where the influence of his views of life began to form, the release notes.
In his teens, Savage worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference across the South in the fight for civil rights and voter registration. In the late 1960s, he worked with the U.S. State Department after the Israeli-Egyptian June war of 1967, in Lebanon, Syria and Israel. That led him to seek a bachelor’s degree in political science, which was followed by a master’s in humanistic psychology, the release states.
Savage later earned a doctorate in counseling psychology and had a 50-year career in organizational and clinical psychology. He is a licensed mental health counselor and a Colorado-certified addictions counselor.
He came to Aspen in 1986 while consulting for American Medical International and was recruited to be the director of Aspen’s only residential addictions treatment center for seven years before he was hired away. He later returned help create the Aspen Homeless Shelter.
“He is a fierce defender of social justice and authentic interpersonal relations,” the release adds. “As an iconic Aspen figure and eclectic character and philosopher, Savage has relentlessly worked to keep the Aspen Homeless Shelter, a nonprofit, serving the needs of the homeless community while establishing personal relationships with those in need — engaging in a street philosophy that is a blend of compassion and firmness.”
According to the release, the board wishes Savage “the very best and wants to express our deepest gratitude for his many years of public service and as a patron of public awareness.”
New partnerships
Meanwhile, in the wake of Savage’s departure, the work of the nonprofit goes on.
Bukur said the day shelter’s space will be reorganized and cleaned, ideally before the county closes the “Safe Outdoor Space” encampment on Nov. 1. The SOS facility has served as a refuge for local homeless since the spring of 2020, when the county created it to give people without housing some shelter not only from the spread of COVID-19, but from the outdoor elements.
The SOS facility, which is located at the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot, was never supposed to be permanent, officials point out. Meanwhile, over the last few years, the county has been partnering with numerous stakeholders — including Recovery Resources, the Aspen Homeless Shelter and other local governments, nonprofits and health entities — to create a system by which homelessness is eventually eradicated.
Homeless residents are receiving help from case managers and obtaining benefits like mental health care and medical care through the new system. Some are getting emergency, temporary and permanent housing, or assistance with housing costs. Job training services also are available. Many of the services that are now available to area homeless are being funded through federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
The lack of a winter overnight shelter was recently solved. A facility will be set up at the Aspen Chapel starting Nov. 1 — the date the SOS camp is scheduled to close — and will be operated by Recovery Resources with assistance from the Aspen Homeless Shelter, Bukur said.
The overnight shelter will be open through April 2022, with check-in between 8-9 p.m. At 9 p.m. the doors will closed, and no one will be allowed in or out, per the traditional policy. Check-out will be 6:30 a.m. on the following day.
Because the day shelter at the county building doesn’t open until 11 a.m., Bukur said there is concern about releasing homeless people into the cold morning air. She said the nonprofits are working together, with the county and others, to figure out a place for some of them to go for warmth and possibly coffee and breakfast before the day shelter opens.
She said Aspen Homeless Shelter is working with Recovery Resources on 2022 grant applications. If secured, some of that money could go toward a much-needed remodel of the day shelter, she said.
The nonprofit can use financial donations as well as tents, waterproof sleeping bags and other forms of winter outdoor gear to assist its clients, Bukur said. Food and drinking water, which have been contributed generously to the residents of the SOS camp, are not needed at this time, she said.
The nonprofit also is actively searching for staff. A manager with security experience may be needed at the Aspen Chapel overnight shelter.
There’s a positive spirit of collaboration among the nonprofits, local government, law enforcement and other stakeholders, Bukur said.
“We all have to be a team to help the homeless and eliminate homelessness,” she said.
For more information about potential jobs, or to contribute financially, visit aspenhomeless.org.