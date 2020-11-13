The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority will be challenged this winter to meet its service demands because of tougher restrictions on capacity due to a surge in COVID-19, the entity’s board was told Thursday during its monthly meeting.
Updated guidelines on transportation, issued Nov. 2 by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), could negatively impact the capacity of buses systemwide — including those that carry skiers between Aspen and Snowmass Village — the board was told. These guidelines also apply to the Village Shuttle that ferries passengers around Snowmass.
On one-way trips of 15 minutes or less in duration, RFTA had hoped to use up to 75% of the seated capacity on its buses, reflecting an increase from present guidelines. CDPHE’s guidance instead, however, will permit only 50% capacity, regardless of the trip length — “which does put a wrinkle in our plan this winter,” said Kurt Ravenschlag, RFTA chief operating officer.
That could result in more passengers waiting at bus stops, as RFTA may not be able to provide enough backup buses to meet demand.
In a memo to board members, it was stated that “RFTA hoped the CDPHE guidance would allow transit agencies flexibility — in consultation with local public health agencies and based on local circumstances and conditions — to determine the appropriate COVID-19 related seating restrictions on public transit vehicles.”
The increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state put the kibosh on that capacity expansion, though RFTA can “marginally increase” buses beyond its existing 15-passenger limit, Ravenschlag said.
For the winter season (demand currently is at its offseason low), 45-foot over-the-road coaches can carry 24 riders; 40-foot transit buses will carry 18 riders; 35-foot transit buses will be allowed to ferry 16 passengers; and what are being called “cutaway transit vans” may carry six passengers.
Lack of compliance with the guidelines could potentially put some of the bus agency’s funding sources in jeopardy.
CDPHE guidelines include allowing for one seat or one row between people of different households and, to the greatest extent possible, 6 feet of distance between unrelated parties.
Ravenschlag described ridership right now as “at the low point of our season,” with about 4,000 passenger boardings a day systemwide — down from the high point during the pandemic, of about 6,000 per day.
The current “calm before the storm” is expected to change dramatically in two weeks, when the ski season opens on two of the four area mountains, he said.
Impacts could be sizable
George Newman, a RFTA board member representing Pitkin County, asked if a state waiver could be requested on bus capacity.
He was told by outgoing Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler, who is also chair of the Pitkin County Board of Health, that the request can be made but that given current circumstances, it is unlikely to be fulfilled.
“My anticipation is it would not be granted with the numbers we’re seeing for Pitkin County,” Butler said.
She went on to add that in Snowmass Village, the impacts this winter could be severe. The town operates its own shuttle system and is also served by RFTA buses, which include dedicated seasonal skier buses that receive some financial underwriting from SkiCo.
Contacted after Thursday’s board meeting, Snowmass Village Transportation Director David Peckler allowed that the capacity restrictions are “posing a bit of a challenge, depending on how things go this winter.”
On the town’s 30-foot buses that have 26 seats, only 13 people will be allowed. During normal times and with people standing, up to 40 passengers can fit on the buses.
The CDPHE guidelines restrict standees.
Snowmass Village is considering options, such as moving from its shuttles having fixed time points to ones that “circulate as quickly as possible,” Peckler said.
He pointed out that fewer riders means reducing the amount of loading and unloading time, which allows the buses to move more quickly on their routes.
Adding an extra bus route in the morning and afternoon peak periods is also under consideration — as is eliminating an underperforming route — to allow for more backups to the Rodeo Lot, also known as Town Park.
Peckler wasn’t able to provide a number of passengers who used the Village Shuttle for ski or snowboard access, as there’s no way to separate out those specific numbers from the regular riders.
But RFTA spokesperson Jamie Tatsuno was able to provide ridership figures from the skier buses that serve the local mountains. In 2019, there were 600,014 passengers carried to Snowmass, Buttermilk and Highlands, with the majority (410,790) ferried to Snowmass.
The skier bus ridership figures for 2020 only reflect January, February and half of March, when the mountains were closed due to Gov. Polis’ executive order. Some 346,025 passengers were carried on the Snowmass, Buttermilk, Highlands and new Highlands Flyer routes. Snowmass accounted for 228,859 of those riders.
RFTA board member and Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney said that the county’s public health director is pushing back on the restrictions, especially in light of data.
“One of the leading [causes] of transmission is carpooling,” she noted.
Having ski towns form a united front on protocols was suggested by Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, though board member and Aspen City Council member Ann Mullins said the Colorado Association of Ski Towns (CAST) is working on similar proposals.
Poschman’s ideas went beyond transportation, however, to include the suggestion that a guest who books a hotel room or purchases a ski package sign an affidavit that, if they become infected with COVID-19 and must quarantine, that Pitkin County doesn’t have to pick up the tab for a longer stay. No decision was made on that suggestion.