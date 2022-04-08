Two new Basalt town council members and three new Carbondale town trustees will be sworn in later this month after votes were counted earlier this week in local elections.
Carbondale voters also elected a new mayor and approved the installation of a new downtown pool. Current Carbondale trustee Ben Bohmfalk was elected to replace Mayor Dan Richardson, and he ran uncontested, collecting 1,148 votes. Fellow trustee Erica Sparhawk also won reelection to her seat, claiming the highest number of votes at 990. The two new additions to the Board of Trustees are Carbondale native Chris Hassig and Colin Laird, who directs Carbondale’s Third Street Center.
The race for the three open trustee seats was a tight competition, with eight candidates vying for the openings. Topics like affordable housing and development were central among the candidates during the campaign season, and voters responded in full force. Hassig won the second largest number of votes with 730, and Laird claimed third place with 684 votes — 115 more than the next-highest candidate, Luis Yllanes with 569.
Laird said on Thursday that he felt humbled and honored to have won enough votes to come in third.
“I knew with Erica and Chris running, it was gonna be a challenge,” he said. “I feel very fortunate. I’m really looking forward to working with the board and the new candidates coming in. Carbondale has a lot of really neat opportunities.”
When it comes to affordable housing and livability, which were two of Laird’s top three issues to tackle in office, he said that Carbondale faces a lot of growth pressure and he hopes to find a healthy way to help the community grow.
“Affordability is endemic throughout the region,” he said. “I’m excited about the regional momentum that is moving forward, and I hope that Carbodale can play an important role.”
The new members of the board will be sworn into office on April 26 during the next regular meeting. Sparhawk and Hassig did not immediately return messages from the Aspen Daily News requesting comments.
Carbondale voters also approved a ballot question asking if the town should use existing funds to build a new municipal aquatics center to replace the John M. Fleet pool. The question passed with 1,305 votes in favor and 372 against. The new facility would replace the existing pool at the downtown location adjacent to Sopris Park.
The conceptual design for the new facility has already been completed, and the town will soon begin the process of collecting bids and hiring a firm to complete the schematic design and engineering. Parks and Recreation Director Eric Brendlinger said that the fact that the question passed by nearly 80% will help move that process forward quicker and make the project more attractive when the town starts searching for funding.
The town of Basalt announced in February that it would cancel its April 5 election once it became clear that the town’s two newest council members were running uncontested. Angela Anderson and Dieter Schindler will be sworn in on April 12 and will each serve four years.
According to her biography on the town council’s website, Anderson has been a resident of Basalt since 2015 and enjoys skiing, hiking and exploring the valley with her husband and two sons. She is also a classically trained chef and a former owner of a meal service business that catered to cancer patients.
Schindler, who previously ran for a council seat in 2020 and narrowly lost, has a passion for people, according to his bio, and works as a general manager in Aspen Skiing Co.’s dining division.
“Both personally and professionally, I strive to listen, understand perspectives, and solve problems,” he said in his bio. “As our [family’s] roots grow deeper in our community, I hope to help our town council move to a thoughtful, vibrant and sustainable future.”