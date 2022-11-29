Aspen City Council members discussed the public outreach campaign that the city is launching on the new Castle Creek Bridge project — and a possible date for a ballot question — during their Monday work session.
The Entrance to Aspen Community Education Project was renamed the New Castle Creek Bridge project to reflect the primary piece of the 1998 Record of Decision, according to a memorandum from city staff. The project will involve several opportunities for public discussion and community engagement with the purpose of providing information about Aspen’s transportation system. City staff provided the council with an update on the project and the community engagement campaign on Monday.
“We’re calling this discussion the ‘New Castle Creek Bridge’ specifically because the majority of the Entrance to Aspen has already been done,” said Diane Foster, assistant city manager. “The new Castle Creek Bridge would be the last piece of the project, and as you know, nothing has been decided.”
Staff presented information about the history of the Record of Decision and the plan that was selected from 43 alternative options for the Entrance to Aspen and the bridge. The plan is known as the preferred alternative, and Foster said it was selected because it met the needs of the community and a list of 10 objectives that the city used to guide its vision for the project.
The preferred alternative comes with several pros and cons, like anything, but Foster said that it was a selection that the community made by vote and to reverse the decision would require another vote.
“It probably will decrease traffic and improve safety issues in the West End during rush hour, and wildlife wouldn’t have to cross 82. And of course, the biggest advantage from a transportation perspective is that it does improve transit times,” Foster said. “Because it’s a transit-based solution, it doesn’t solve all the problems. It doesn’t solve traffic and congestion, but it does improve travel times for buses.”
Voters will be asked in the fairly near future about whether to proceed with the preferred alternative, which would extend Main Street west out of town to a new bridge over Castle Creek and connect with Highway 82 past the roundabout. The project also includes a land bridge that would create a new open space and increase safety for wildlife.
The council discussed when would be an ideal time to put the question up for a vote, considering March 2023 as a possibility. Ultimately, the council decided not to rush for the March election, however, given the time it will take to draft a question and prepare information for voters. Councilors supported a possible special election later, in the summer of 2023. The council will resume the discussion during tonight’s regular meeting, which will begin at 5 p.m. at Aspen City Hall.
The council also asked for more information from staff about the land bridge, a possible stop light at the intersection of Main and Seventh streets and public safety. Mayor Torre, who suggested the special election, said that he would like to present the public with more clarity and as much information as possible during the outreach campaign before any votes are taken.
“I really hope that we are going out to our community with the information to educate,” he said. “We need to stay on top of this, and we need to do our best public outreach on this.”
The public-outreach campaign will begin this week. A list of events including site tours, open houses and online presentations can be found at castlecreekbridge.com. On Thursday, the public will be able to attend a site visit beginning at Bugsy Bernard Park, and the first community online presentation is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. For more details, questions can be sent to castlecreekbridge@gmail.com.