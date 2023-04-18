Aspen Skiing Co.’s soon-to-be president and CEO said Monday he isn’t looking to shake things up but to keep the company on the path set by departing top executive Mike Kaplan and his team.
Geoff Buchheister is making the transition from Whistler/Blackcomb to Aspen and in one of his first local public events Monday, he was part of a SkiCo contingent that informally met with the Aspen City Council.
“As I come in on the business side, my initial goal here is really focused on continuity, to listen, to learn,” Buchheister told the council. “I’ve got a lot to learn. I’m not trying to change the course. I’m not trying to offer influence and vision or to take Aspen Skiing Company on a direction different than what it’s been on. I don’t want to waiver from the path because I’ve got such admiration for what this community and the ski company have done and certainly this person to my right (Kaplan).”
Buchheister is the first SkiCo CEO among the last three who wasn’t selected from within the company. Former CEO Pat O’Donnell served as the chief operating officer under Bob Maynard. Kaplan was second in command under O’Donnell. Aspenites are notorious for resisting change — since the town faces constant change — but Buchheister assured the council he’s coming into the job with ears and eyes wide open.
“I recognize that I’m standing on top of a pretty proven track record of the people before me and I am very well aware that I’m not local, yet,” Buchheister said. “I hope to be here quite a while. I appreciate what this place is. There is so much that I don’t know, but what I do know is Aspen is special. It’s distinct and unique. You can feel the mountain culture here. You can feel the unique vibe.”
Buchheister grew up in Winter Park, Colorado, where his father was a ski executive for 44 years, so skiing is in his blood. The only period in his life that he didn’t live in a ski town was while attending the University of Colorado, but he stayed intricately connected to the slopes during his college years. He was a three-time NCAA All-American racer on the ski team. He also got his finance degree while at CU.
He joined Park City Resort after graduating and stayed there for 15 years, including after the takeover by Vail Resorts. Vail gave him an opportunity at management with three small resorts in the Midwest. He said he learned about the passion of skiers when he witnessed people “having the time of their lives” even though the “canvas” wasn’t the same at the bigger resorts.
He returned to Colorado and worked at Keystone Resort for two years before joining Whistler/Blackcomb as chief operating officer for the last four years.
“So I’ve seen the small resorts, the big ones, and I’ve skied everywhere I possibly can,” he said. “I love it and that’s what I’m all about.”
Continuity was a recurring theme of his short introductory speech to the council. He said he has been impressed for years as a casual observer by SkiCo’s impact and the passion of its workers and the community in maintaining “the best ski resort in the world.”
“As I mentioned, I’ve been at a lot of places,” Buchheister said. “I’ve worked at a lot of ski resorts and those places are special in their own right, but I’ll close by saying there’s only one Aspen and I’m honored to be here.”
He received a hearty welcome from Mayor Torre and the council members, who also bid Kaplan a fond farewell. Kaplan’s last day will be April 27 after 17 years as president and CEO and nearly 30 years with the company. He is staying put in Aspen after traveling for six weeks with his wife, Laura.
Prior to Buchheister’s introduction, Kaplan and other SkiCo officials went through a quick check-in with the council on a variety of topics.
Kaplan reported SkiCo experienced a “return to normalcy” this season after business numbers varied so widely during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic years. SkiCo was poised for a record year in 2019-20 when resorts in Colorado were forced to close in March 2020. The following season brought challenges with social-distancing requirements, limited indoor seating at restaurants and a near collapse in international business. Nevertheless, people were eager for skiing and other outdoor activities so business surged in 2022-23.
This season saw a return of international tourists, led by Australians in January, but occupancy and skier visits were down by a few points in March, Kaplan said.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not singing the blues,” Kaplan told the council. “It’s normalizing again and I think as we go forward, it’s going back to what the pre-COVID playbook was where you need to fill the shoulder seasons, and you need to be thoughtful about bringing groups in here at the right time and the right place and working a little more on customer acquisition and retention and a little less on this destination management piece.”