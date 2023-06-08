Pitkin County commissioners have started their review of sweeping changes to land-use regulations that are proposed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, maintain the remaining rural character and ease workforce impacts of large homes.
A 70-page report outlining the proposed changes was formally submitted to commissioners on Tuesday afternoon by the Community Growth Advisory Committee. The 26-member committee met for about one year to hash out compromises and suggest alterations to the complex Pitkin County land-use code. Many of the 26 members were present when the report was forwarded to the commissioners.
The eye-grabbing suggestion in the report is reducing the maximum size of a house in rural Pitkin County to 8,750 from 15,000 square feet, and to 9,250 square feet within the urban growth boundary. However, there was much more meat on the bone, from changes to the transferable development right program to impact fees to an overhaul of the county’s longstanding growth management system.
Michael Miracle, co-chair of the committee, said its members came from all professions and outlooks but were able to reach compromises.
“It was kind of the best of community on display,” Miracle said.
When the committee was convened last year, it was with the idea of using the growth restrictions to help achieve the county’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2050 and being net zero in the residential sector through electrification and use of renewable sources of energy by 2030. The committee members were appointed by the commissioners.
At the committee’s first meeting, members agreed that while the Roaring Fork Valley remains an “extraordinary place to live,” there is a “problem that needs fixing.”
“We want to reduce the sense of ‘overwhelm’ that so many residents and visitors are feeling,” the report said.
“You will see the line, ‘Doing nothing is not an option’ quite a few times,” Miracle told the commissioners.
Commissioners peppered the committee with questions about various proposals, but Tuesday’s two-hour meeting wasn’t intended as a deep dive. Commissioners will hold a “mini-retreat” on June 13 to start a more thorough discussion about the report.
It is envisioned that they will direct their planning staff to start writing code revisions based on the report, then the revisions will be reviewed by the Pitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission before ultimately returning to commissioners. It is likely to be a lengthy process.
Commissioner Patti Clapper noted that the proposed changes should be considered as a whole and she cautioned against the board picking and choosing what it wants to keep.
“I’m looking at this as the game of Jenga,” Clapper said, referring to the game where a tower of wooden blocks has pieces removed and stacked on top. The goal is to remove pieces without causing the tower to collapse.
“You guys have built a tower and now if we start pulling out the pieces, the tower is going to crumble,” Clapper said. “So we have to be very careful in making changes because the impact of what we change here is going to impact there and impact there. If we pull out pieces, what are we going to do to the end result?”
Committee member and former Basalt mayor Rick Stevens urged commissioners to use an engaging community outreach process to review and discuss the report.
“This could snowball into the community and have a really positive impact on the changes you’re trying to make,” Stevens said. “I know what the resistance is about at your level from the people that don’t think these are very good ideas. But I do think that this committee would recommend strongly that if we could continue to get citizen engagement to the top of the list, you’ll have success with the changes that we’ve recommended.”
Suzanne Caskey, a member of the county planning commission who observed many of the growth committee meetings, heralded the work and the individual efforts it required. She said the changes likely will face some level of opposition during the review process.
She urged commissioners to hold opponents to a high standard.
“I would urge you, the people that come in and argue against this complex work, if they’re going to complain about it they need to bring the same kind of hard data on the other side,” Caskey said. “It can’t just be because ‘I don’t want it.’ It needs to be backed up with facts.”
All five commissioners were complimentary of the committee’s work. Commissioner Steve Child said he was impressed with how well thought out and written the report was.
“I wrote to my wife, this is going to be a seminal work in the future of Pitkin County land-use decisions,” Child said.
Miracle thanked the commissioners on behalf of the growth committee.
“I’ll say this to you, the best way for you to thank us is by doing as much of what we suggest as you can,” Miracle said.