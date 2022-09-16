A new solar farm on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus is being hailed as a truly groundbreaking project because it is the first in the state to add significant battery storage.
The project near Glenwood Springs features 13,500 solar panels providing 4.5 megawatts of power. What sets it apart are 68 on-site battery stacks providing 5 megawatts of energy storage. The project is located on 22 acres of land CMC leased to Ameresco, a clean technology company based in Framingham, Massachusetts.
The solar array will produce energy both for direct feed into Holy Cross Energy’s grid and also charge the batteries, according to Holy Cross Energy Vice President of Engineering David Bleakley. The energy cooperative will release the energy from the batteries into the grid on a daily basis as needed, he said.
“There can be times when both the batteries and the photovoltaic inverters are producing at the same time,” Bleakley said.
The solar array can supply renewable power to approximately 1,000 homes. Many of the solar panels in the project can rotate to follow the sun and increase efficiency.
Solar arrays with battery storage are common in Hawaii and California but haven’t been pursued on a utility-sized scale in Colorado because of economics, Bleakley said. Energy prices are significantly lower in Colorado than in many other states, so that can be a barrier to such projects. Holy Cross Energy, a nonprofit cooperative, wanted projects with resiliency and put out a request for proposals in 2019.
That yielded the plan by CMC-Ameresco, as well as similar array and battery storage projects in Rifle and Parachute which are later in the construction process. Holy Cross Energy officials have said the projects won’t increase prices for its customers.
The CMC project is 95% completed and will start producing power for Holy Cross Energy’s nearly 50,000 customers this fall. Once operating, it will offset an estimated equivalent of 6,853 metric tons of carbon annually, according to the cooperative. That equates to removing 1,481 passenger vehicles from the road or not burning 7.55 million tons of coal each year.
While the project won’t start producing for about one month, a ribbon-cutting was held at the CMC campus on Wednesday that featured a taped congratulatory message from Gov. Jared Polis.
“Swiftly adopting renewable energy in our electricity sector and then extending the impact of that clean electricity across the economy will protect the health of our communities, create good paying jobs, strengthen our economy and save Coloradans money,” Polis said in his message. “It’s projects like the one we celebrate today that will make that possible. When organizations like Colorado Mountain College, Holy Cross Energy and Ameresco partner together, amazing things can happen.”
Carbondale-based solar electric engineering and construction contractor Sunsense Solar constructed the vast project. Work started in April 2021. Bleakley said the project was slightly ahead of the national supply chain issues which have increased costs and delayed completion of all types of construction projects.
CMC started exploring ideas for reducing its carbon footprint with Garfield County-based CLEER in the late 2010s. The school was “land rich” and sought a partner on a utility-sized renewable energy project, according to Sean Nesbitt, CMC director of facilities. The investigation led to the relationship with Ameresco.
Once Holy Cross Energy released its request for proposals for major renewable energy projects, CMC and Ameresco were ready to go. Ameresco and Holy Cross Energy signed a power purchase agreement. That gave Ameresco the financial commitment it needed to design, build, operate and maintain the facilities. It gave Holy Cross Energy another source of clean energy.
Looking back, CMC has no regrets about pursuing the project, Nesbitt said. Not only does the college make money from leasing the 22 acres on its campus, HCE will retire renewable energy credits on the college’s behalf. That will be sufficient to offset 100% of the electricity used at the Springs Valley, Aspen and Edwards campuses, which are all serviced by Holy Cross. It also helps the college make a major stride in its goal to be carbon neutral throughout its network of campuses by 2050, Nesbitt said.
“Here in the rural West, we have long understood we are stronger when we work together,” CMC President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser said in a statement. “This collaboration between CMC, Holy Cross and Ameresco is a shining example of that ethos as we work together to reduce our carbon emissions and protect these amazing mountain landscapes that we all love from the very real threat of climate change.”
For Holy Cross Energy, the CMC solar array and battery storage project is another step toward providing 100% clean energy for its members by 2030. Four major solar arrays — three of them with battery storage — are completed or will come online shortly.
A 5 megawatt solar array near Woody Creek started generating power last year. Massive array-and-battery-storage projects are under construction in Rifle and Parachute. The projects, all tied to Holy Cross Energy’s grid, allow the energy cooperative to reduce the power it purchases from wholesalers and substitute clean energy, Bleakley said.