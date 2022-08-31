The preliminary design for major reconstruction of Midland Avenue accomplishes the Basalt Town Council’s goal of creating a more pedestrian-friendly downtown with sacrificing existing parking.
Now it is up to the planning team to figure out how to keep restaurants, shops and service providers open while the town’s main street is torn up through much of 2023 and into 2024.
The overwhelming feedback so far from merchants and citizens has been how will the town support the affected business during the project, according to Michelle Thibeault, Basalt town planner.
“We’ve heard more questions about how we’re going to help businesses survive construction than we have about design,” Thibeault told council members at a meeting earlier this month.
The team is working on a marketing plan that will be unveiled for council approval later this fall, she said.
Basalt is preparing one of its biggest municipal projects ever. Midland Avenue will be reconstructed from its intersection with Two Rivers Road down to the Basalt Barber Shop on the east end. Curb and gutter will be torn out so that the sidewalks and roadway are on the same level. Sidewalks will be widened. Landscaping and gardens will be expanded to separate pedestrians from traffic. Many angle parking spots in the downtown core will be converted to parallel spaces. Since the street will be ripped up, many major utilities will be replaced.
The town council gave a team consisting of staff members and consultants its blessing on Aug. 9 to pursue the design that was unveiled. The council will receive progress reports during the 30%, 60% and 90% design phases. The project is estimated to cost about $11.8 million.
In an earlier meeting with the team, council members stressed the importance of maintaining the existing amount of parking, despite adding new amenities to the streetscape. There are currently 344 parking spaces on Two Rivers Road, Midland Avenue and Midland Spur. The proposal will have 336 spaces and eight “flex” parking spots in the center of Midland Avenue that will be used for delivery vehicles by day and shoppers and diners at night.
A key to maintaining the parking spaces is an overhaul of Midland Spur, the street in front of Town Hall. It will be converted into a one-way route for traffic exiting downtown, according to Heather Henry of Connect One Design, a consultant for the town on the project. Additional parking will be added on the spur, she said.
The center parking for delivery vehicles has created problems for Basalt by clogging the main artery and temporarily trapping some vehicles parked at an angle, Henry said, but parallel parking in the core should ease the troubles.
“We turned over a lot of rocks, a lot of leaves, a lot of options on how to keep the parking, figure out this loading, take what’s working and keep it, take what’s broken and fix it, but not try to blow everything up and recreate the wheel,” Henry said.
Feedback from public meetings and an online survey also indicated people didn’t want to change the character of Midland Avenue. Early on in the outreach process, the team heard from citizens that “less is more,” Henry said.
“Basalt has a lot of funk and a lot of history and we don’t want to see that wiped clean,” she said, conveying a strong public sentiment.
Basalt voters approved funding for the concept in November 2021. The Midland Avenue Streetscape Project was part of what is called the Basalt Forward 2030 Initiative. Basalt had several bonds that were going to expire after getting paid off. The town government proposed and voters approved extending the property taxes affiliated with the bonds so that new bonds could be issued. The proposal won by an overwhelming margin.
Town officials pitched the project on grounds that the crosswalks are substandard, sidewalks are in disrepair and too narrow, and the general feeling that the downtown is tired. Even so, town sales tax revenues are booming — outperforming pre-COVID numbers and the COVID surge when people flocked to town on an urban exodus.
Thibeault said the Midland project will enhance the allure of downtown. “We know that this project is going to promote further economic development in our historic district,” she said.
The planning and design will be completed in 2022. The first phase will be “deep utility work” including a new water main line and a better storm water system. One lane of Midland Avenue will remain open during the utility work.
In phase two, the existing asphalt, sidewalks and curb-and-gutter will be removed. Phase three will feature individual service connections to upgraded utilities.
Phase four will bring the “fun stuff,” Henry said. That includes final street and sidewalk features.
“We’re looking at all of 2023 and effectively 2024 and (will) try to be wrapping up in summer and fall of 2024,” Henry said.
Council members reacted favorably to the preliminary design unveiled on Aug. 9.
“This is really good work,” said Basalt Mayor Bill Kane. “This will be a phenomenal improvement on downtown.”
The town has a page on its website dedicated to the project at letstalk.basalt.net/midland-avenue-streetscape.