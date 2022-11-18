Jacob Burkhardt has worked as a professional chef at renowned restaurants across the country for the last 20 years. But when it came time to try his own concept, he picked the Roaring Fork Valley.
Burkhardt and his wife, Sarah, opened Hominy Southern Kitchen in the El Jebel Plaza last week, taking over the space that was home to Bella Mia for 30 years.
“It seemed like a good fit for us to be midvalley and to do food that really is comfort food to me and do something different in the valley as well,” Burkhardt said. “This is Southern comfort food that’s been elevated.”
He discovered his love for cooking while working at restaurants around his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He went to culinary school, apprenticed in Italy and climbed the professional ladder through various experiences in the U.S.
Burkhardt landed in the Roaring Fork Valley seven years ago and was the opening chef at Aspen Kitchen. He left there after about one year to pursue opportunities that arose in Vail. He left Colorado for Charleston, South Carolina, where he “explored what you can do with Southern cuisine and modern techniques.”
Most recently, he was head chef at The Village Pub Restaurant in Woodside, California, being awarded a Michelin star in 2020 and 2021. The time came to head out on his own.
“We decided we really missed the Roaring Fork Valley,” Burkhardt said. “That’s when we decided to come back out here and start working toward setting up our own restaurant.”
Jacob and Sarah checked out Aspen and Snowmass but decided on El Jebel, in equal parts because of the lower rent and greater opportunity. The restaurant is located just off Highway 82 at the El Jebel Road intersection, in the heart of the booming midvalley. Jacob said demographics show there are 8,000 people living within 10 miles upvalley and downvalley.
“It didn’t make sense for us to start (upvalley),” Jacob said. “We could potentially do something in the future but we also wanted to be more of a year-round restaurant and that’s where the midvalley location made the most sense to us.”
They see their restaurant as geared toward locals but also welcoming to tourists.
Sarah is the general manager of Hominy Southern Kitchen and is working the front of house at nights while Jacob is in the kitchen. Sarah said their goal is to develop as strong of a relationship with customers as Joy Maniloff did as longtime owner of Bella Mia, which closed in August. Word of mouth has already attracted a steady amount of customers to Hominy in its first week — including many loyalists of Bella Mia.
“We picture this as an investment, a long-term thing,” Sarah said. “We want to be part of the community. We want to establish roots here. We want to be a neighborhood restaurant where in 20 years we have the same guests coming.”
Many Aspen-area restaurants hit it big and flare out fast. The Burkhardts are determined to be in the valley for the long haul. The family ties go beyond Jacob and Sarah. Jacob’s cousin Ken Burkhardt, a ski patroller at Snowmass, is a partner. Another cousin is a silent partner in the parent business, Steep and Deep Ventures LLC.
Their website expands on the desired vibe of the restaurant. “At Hominy Southern Kitchen, we love eating, drinking, and having a good time,” the home page says. They are open for lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Mondays, and closed Tuesdays. Lunch is from noon to 4 p.m.; dinner is 4-9 p.m.
The lunch menu features a variety of Po Boys and specials. Selecting the right bread is essential for a good Po Boy, Jacob said.
A star of the dinner menu is the Southern Fried Chicken.
“To get really good fried chicken is difficult and I’ve been working on my fried chicken recipe for over 10 years,” Burkhardt said. “I think I’ve got it dialed in really nice. It’s a bit of a complicated process but the result is well worth the effort.”
The Burkhardts are confident their unique, good food will entice people to return.
“One thing I want to do with our business and the restaurants that we’re going to be working toward opening is to do something different, being unique in our own way,” Jacob said. “That’s why we chose the Southern concept. This is something that’s meaningful to me and cooking that has part of my soul involved in it. And the fact that there’s nothing like it in the valley really struck a note for me to go in this direction.”
The menu will be seasonal to reflect the best products available from local farms and restaurants. The places they are working with include Two Roots Farm and Emma Farms.
They renovated the old Bella Mia space over a period of two months. The bar area has a more open feel and high-top tables were added. New flooring and a tin ceiling were included. The kitchen and bathrooms were renovated. It’s got a bright, inviting feel. The Burkhardts handpicked interior materials and decor. The food reflects the ambiance, Jacob said.
Sarah is eager for Hominy to establish itself as a go-to place in the midvalley.
“We want to appeal to the neighborhood around us and hear their feedback and adjust and give them a place where they feel they can come after a long day at work and just relax,” she said.