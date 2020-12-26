Mexico City-based Galeria Mascota owner Karla Garza has been coming to Aspen her entire life.
“I always wanted to do a project here, so the pandemic gave us the opportunity to work in Aspen, since everything in Mexico was complicated — closed. A lot of people left, and a lot of people moved to Aspen,” she said. “We were planning to open in the summer of 2020, but we had to take a step back because that’s when COVID hit.”
While several locales came into the purview, the Little Nell in Aspen emerged as the obvious choice for the gallery.
“The Aspen community is very interested in art. The Aspen Art Museum is very interesting,” said Javier Estevez, Karla’s husband and business partner. “We also want to bring to Aspen artists that we work with in Mexico and also be a classroom, because there are some artists people have never heard of, so it’s an opportunity for people to learn about the 30 artists we have in this gallery.”
They designed the store with modern fur white chairs and sofas, a wood dining table, a goat fur rug, sculptures and paintings to create what the proprietors hope is a distinctly homey feel.
As an extension of the California Clay Movement, "Pacific Coast Ceramics" showcases the work of 13 different artists rooted in the practice of ceramics: Sharif Farrag, Anabel Juarez, Shio Kusaka, Tony Marsh, Dan McCarthy, Roger Herman, Ruby Neri, Alessandro Pessoli, Sterling Ruby, Brian Rochefort, Jennifer Rochlin, Anna Sew Hoy, Tam Van Tran and Jake Clark, a Melbourne-based graffiti artist who uses different materials to depict iconic pop culture characters. Clark centers his work around the themes of money, power and capitalism.
Some of his sculptures are displayed in the Gallery’s window, enticing passersby to look at the colorful art.
For Aspen, he created ceramic vases depicting locally iconic spots such as Kemo Sabe, Aspen Mountain, Clark’s and Matsuhisa restaurants and retailer Moncler.