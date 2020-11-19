Jordana Sabella has been named Pitkin County interim public health director and will officially take the lead on Dec. 4 when outgoing director Karen Koenemann departs for her new job in Alaska, according to a Wednesday announcement.
Sabella holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of Washington’s Community-Oriented Public Health Practice program and has worked with Pitkin County since 2011. Most recently, Sabella has served as the planning, prevention and partnerships manager at Pitkin County Public Health where she oversees the COVID-19 community liaison team as well as policy work surrounding mental health and substance use.
“[Sabella] has worked with the Pitkin County Public Health Department since its inception 3 ½ years ago and prior to that with community health services,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said in a news release. “[Sabella] brings a strong public health understanding to the role, as well as experience working with this community and regional partners.”
Koenemann has served as Pitkin County Public Health Director since the department’s 2017 inception. Earlier this month it was announced that Koenemann had accepted a vice president of programs position with a health foundation in her home state of Alaska.
“I have worked with [Sabella] over the past eight years in various capacities. Not only does she bring a skilled understanding of the art and science of public health to this role, she also brings a cogent communication style and deep commitment to promoting and protecting the health of the community she loves,” Koenemann stated in the news release. “I am grateful to hand over the reins to such a colleague.”
The news comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state and as Pitkin County prepares for new restrictions Thursday.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Pitkin County will officially shift into the orange “high-risk” level on the state’s COVID-19 dial, meaning restaurants, offices, places of worship and gyms must operate at just 25% of their normal capacities. However, retail establishments, both critical and noncritical, may continue to operate at 50% capacity.
“We would prefer to have a regional strategy for the mountain skiing communities ... but that is not going to happen,” Markey Butler, Pitkin County Board of Health chair, said in an interview Wednesday. “People don’t exactly know when they cross the county line or what the rules are in that respective county. If we’re in orange and Eagle [County] is in orange that is far better than us wanting to do some other color.”
Earlier this week, Eagle County transitioned into the orange high-risk level.
Counties fall into one of six categories on the state’s COVID-19 dial based on their number of new cases, percent positivity rate and hospitalizations. Should Pitkin County move into the red “severe risk” level on the COVID-19 dial, restaurants would no longer be allowed to provide indoor dining.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also serves on the board of health, said he had heard from several constituents who favored harsher restrictions now as opposed to later.
“What I’m hearing right now is, this is our opportunity to get a handle on this before the economic Christmas season and the holidays,” Poschman said. “I’ve been hearing this from business people in the community… ‘Let’s do this and do it right for the next 30 days and hopefully, when we come out of that 30 days, we will have a holiday season and we’ll be open for business.’”
Dr. Tom Kurt, who sits on the board of health with Butler and Poschman, said he was “hesitant” to support any additional restrictions on local restaurants but instead wanted to crack down on small group gatherings.
“I think it might be better, if we really want to limit cases in Pitkin County, to go to the source of what’s causing the new cases here,” Kurt said pointing to small group gatherings.
The Pitkin County Board of Health will decide Thursday afternoon whether or not to impose additional restrictions, locally, above and beyond those already being mandated by the state.
According to the most up-to-date data, Pitkin County has had 96 COVID-19 cases since Nov. 4 and an 8.1% positivity rate in the last 14 days.