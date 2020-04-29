The first Basalt Town Council to be sworn into office during the COVID-19 pandemic featured an array of new faces in Mayor Bill Kane and councilors David Knight, Elyse Hottel and Glenn Drummond.
All four took their oaths of office Tuesday night before a virtual audience.
“That’s a historic first, folks,” said Town Clerk Pam Schilling.
The new kids on the block will join councilmembers Bill Infante, Ryan Slack and Gary Tennenbaum in what will certainly be challenging times for governing, according to outgoing Mayor Jacque Whitsitt.
“Warn your partners what is to come. You are heading into the scariest time I’ve ever seen in my life,” Whitsitt said as she offered gratitude to her husband, Tim Whitsitt, for his support throughout the years.
The outgoing mayor also thanked the “awesome staff, awesome council” and community during her eight-year tenure and suggested the pump was primed for the new elected officials to face, head on, the difficult times ahead.
One of Mayor Kane’s first acts in office was to volunteer to fill Whitsitt’s seat as a representative on the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s board of directors. The new mayor said he had a longstanding relationship with RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship and the utmost respect for the organization.
Tuesday’s online meeting, streamed live on GrassRoots TV, featured a full roster of incoming, outgoing and remaining elected officials plus town staffers. At times there were 16 faces visible on screen, which Whitsitt gently called “The Hollywood Squares.”
All four of the new councilmembers taped video interviews last week that will be posted on the town’s website and its Facebook page, according to Town Manager Ryan Mahoney. The questions touch on their campaigns, COVID-19, looking ahead in Basalt and next steps, Mahoney said.
Bon voyage
Also leaving the town council are Auden Schendler and Katie Schwoerer, who declined running for another term, and Jennifer Riffle, the incumbent who did not win reelection in the hotly contested council race that drew a field of six qualified candidates.
On April 7, Elyse Hottel’s margin of victory was four votes over Dieter Schindler. She will provide the lone female representation on the new board.
Schwoerer referred to her colleagues in her parting words: “Thank you for being such smart, strong women,” she said.
Schendler, as well as the rest of the outgoing council, praised the town staff, including the police department, which he said successfully implements community policing.
He also praised Mayor Whitsitt, with whom he didn’t always agree. “Our council made progress. We moved along civility,” he said.
Later Tuesday evening, the new council was apprised of the monthly budget update by Mahoney and Finance Director Christy Hamrick. In a memorandum, Mahoney outlined how financial support for the community impacted by COVID-19 could come from discretionary and restricted funding sources.
From the general fund, the town proposes to provide $10,000 to the Food Bank of the Rockies, which supports the Thursday food drive at Basalt Middle School. Those monies fund the cost of 40,000 meals for about 500 families.
Another $10,000 is proposed to be targeted to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund through Aspen Community Foundation. It supports health care and emergency services.
The largest donation, $50,000, would go to the HOPE Center to support mental health. The town’s general fund would pay for the first two efforts. The Hope Center money would come from tobacco tax revenue.
In his staff memo, Mahoney wrote, “We know the recovery will last years and given our modest resources, we will aim to maintain our essential services while providing both direct and indirect support to our families and businesses.” A vote on the community funding was made after deadline.