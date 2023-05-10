State legislators passed a bill on Saturday that aims to address the historic drought on the Colorado River.
Senate Bill 23-295 will create a “Colorado River Drought Task Force,” which will recommend options for the state to conserve water in the Colorado River system. The bill passed amid controversy about who should have input on a program that will likely affect Western Slope irrigators more than water users in other parts of the state.
The task force will have 17 voting members representing a wide variety of Colorado water users and managers. Together, they will hold up to 12 public meetings this summer and fall.
In December, they will make recommendations to the state assembly on how the state should address drought on the Colorado River. If the state assembly chooses to act on those recommendations, they could use federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for new programs.
The bill, sponsored by State Senators Dylan Roberts (D) and Republican Perry Will (whose District 5 covers Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose and Pitkin counties), as well as Representatives Julie McCluskie (D) and Marc Catlin (R), received overwhelming bipartisan support in the state assembly, with a unanimous yes vote from the Senate, and a 63-2 passage in the House of Representatives. The Nature Conservancy, the Colorado River Water Conservation District, the Colorado Farmers Bureau and other organizations have all stated their support for the bill.
Amid historic drought and federal intervention on the Colorado River, states like California, Arizona and Nevada are already facing cuts in their use of river water. Colorado is not subject to cuts, but as river levels continue a long-term decline, downstream states and/or the federal government could call on Colorado to cut back its use.
Under the 1922 Colorado River Compact, Colorado and three other states (New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming), collectively known as the Upper Basin, are required to deliver 75 million acre-feet of river water to Lower Basin states (California, Arizona, and Nevada) every 10 years.
The task force will recommend programs the state can implement to proactively manage risks associated with Colorado’s legal obligations. The task force will likely consider a “demand management” program, whereby the state would pay water users to leave their water in the river and would then store that water in a special account in Lake Powell, where it could be used to satisfy downstream demands later on, if required. Colorado and other Upper Basin states have been contemplating demand management for over five years now, though this legislation represents the state’s closest step towards implementing a program.
The task force’s voting members will include the Department of Natural Resources, the Colorado Agriculture Commission, a statewide agricultural organization, an environmental nonprofit, both of Colorado’s Ute tribes, water conservation districts from both the east and west slopes, Front Range municipal providers; and agricultural, municipal and industrial users from the Western Slope. The state engineer will serve in a non-voting role.
After introducing the bill, the sponsors amended it to include two more seats on the task force for Eastern Slope water providers, which rely heavily on Colorado River water that they divert across the Continental Divide.
Neither the federal government, nor downstream states on the Colorado River are currently demanding that Colorado conserve water in the declining river. Colorado officials commonly argue that the state already suffers from “natural curtailment” in its water use because Colorado is so directly reliant on precipitation for its water supply, which has been abnormally low in the last 20 years.
“We balance our accounts every year, where the lower basin does not,” said Greg Felt, chair of the Chaffee County board of commissioners, in his testimony.
The state also does not use more water than it is allotted under the Colorado River Compact, unlike California and Arizona, which have used well beyond their legal allotment of water in recent years (both states have since brought their use down to allotted levels, and it is not technically illegal for them to exceed their allotment, though it is harmful to reservoir levels).
Jim Lochhead, CEO of Denver Water, testified before the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, saying Colorado’s strong position in interstate negotiations means a demand management program is not within the “strategic interests” of the state at this time. Representatives from the Department of Natural Resources echoed a similar concern in their testimonies before both House and Senate agriculture committees.
Nonetheless, experts like University of New Mexico professor John Fleck questioned the legitimacy of Colorado’s “natural curtailment” argument, saying it is a bad basis for the Upper Basin’s negotiations with other river states. That, along with unprecedented changes on the river in recent years, could leave Colorado vulnerable in the future.
Currently, it is unclear who would have to give up their water if Colorado is required to cut its use. Generally, water users with junior, or newer, water rights would be first to take cuts, but that may depend on whether they use their water for agriculture or for domestic purposes. Though Colorado gives priority to older water rights, the state constitution also prioritizes domestic water uses over irrigation, meaning cities could be spared from curtailment regardless of the strength of their water rights.
Under a proactive demand management program, Colorado could avoid having to deal with this thorny emergency all together.
After years of tough negotiations and emergency measures in what Colorado’s interstate negotiator, Becky Mitchell, has called “constant chaos,” some water officials in other Upper Basin states have said they look forward to more long-term solutions. All four Upper Basin states are required by law to work together if they want to form a demand management program. In Utah and New Mexico, lawmakers have already passed legislation that would facilitate critical components of a potential program.
In Colorado, a demand management program would likely impact Western Slope agricultural irrigators more than any other water users in the state, according to legislators and representatives from agricultural organizations. The bill’s sponsors say the new task force allows Western Slope farmers and ranchers to participate in creating programs that would affect them most.
“We don’t want the bureaucrats making these decisions for us,” said Sen. Will.
For over a month before the task force bill was introduced, two unreleased proposals for demand management legislation began circulating privately among state officials and water managers, both of which lacked public input from Western Slope irrigators or water districts. During testimonials before agriculture committees in both chambers of the State Assembly, representatives from agricultural organizations said those two proposals, or pieces of “ghost legislation,” had created great concern within the agricultural community. According to public statements by Sen. Roberts, at least one of these proposals came from the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. Neither of these two proposals has been made public, and the process of their creation was not open for public input.
Legislators and testifiers claimed that the unreleased DNR proposal allowed the state to permanently purchase agricultural water and send it downstream in the case of a call. The task force, on the other hand, can only recommend that irrigators forgo their water on a temporary basis (also with compensation), a caveat intended to ensure that agricultural communities retain their water over the long run.
Sen. Roberts said it’s critical for a demand management program to have input from the water users it will affect most, namely western slope irrigators.
“They’re the ones who are going to be taking the hit from all of this,” he said.